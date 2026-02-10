Save Mount Diablo expands free Discover Diablo hikes, outings program for 2026

Discover Diablo Exploratory hike in Del Puerto Canyon. Photo: Kendra Smith. Inset – People enjoying our Discover Diablo hike looking for newts at Briones Regional Park. Photo: Emily Sherwood.

By Laura Kindsvater, Senior Communications Manager, Save Mount Diablo

CONTRA COSTA, ALAMEDA, STANISLAUS, AND SAN BENITO COUNTIES—Explore some of the East Bay’s premiere hiking and natural areas with Save Mount Diablo in 2026, including places normally closed to the public.

The Discover Diablo outings series offers guided hikes, themed walks, and other outdoor activities: mountain biking; rock climbing; meditation in nature; plein air painting events; and property tours.

New this year are a Green Ranch rove, and a Spanish language hike at Pine Canyon.

We’ll also be continuing much-loved events in 2026 including rock climbing at Mount Diablo State Park and Pinnacles National Park, stargazing with the Mount Diablo Astronomical Society, our Mitchell Canyon medicinal herb walk, Pinnacles condor hikes, and our tarantula treks!

Save Mount Diablo is offering a total of 36 more excursions in 2026 in Contra Costa County (Walnut Creek, Clayton, Concord, Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Danville, and San Ramon), Alameda County (Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton), Stanislaus County (Patterson), and San Benito County (Hollister and San Juan Bautista). All events are free to the public. Trailblazers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to choose appropriate outings from our extensive offerings.

The Discover Diablo program began in 2017 to connect local communities to the spectacular natural world of the Mount Diablo area and to build awareness about land conservation.

Hikes and outings take place at Save Mount Diablo’s conserved properties or on park lands in the Diablo Range. These include Mount Diablo State Park, East Bay Regional Park District, Walnut Creek Open Space Foundation, Contra Costa Water District, Stanislaus County Parks, and National Park Service lands.

Discover Diablo hikes are guided by experts steeped in the natural history and lore of the region, who both educate and entertain while emphasizing the breathtaking beauty that the Diablo Range has to offer.

Save Mount Diablo hopes the Discover Diablo series will spark a passion for the Diablo Range and deepen people’s connections to the land and nature.

Ted Clement, Executive Director of Save Mount Diablo, stated, “It is the goal of the Discover Diablo program to build connections between people, Save Mount Diablo, and the land, helping our communities develop a strong sense of place and a deepened appreciation for our collective backyard. Most importantly, we want to cultivate a love of the land in participants, as that is what it will take to ensure the precious Diablo natural areas are taken care of for generations to come.”

There is something right for anyone to discover in the nooks and crannies surrounding Mount Diablo and within its sustaining Diablo Range, so be sure to hit the trails in 2026 and find your own individual inspiration!

RSVPs required. To ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to attend, registration for hikes and outings will open one month prior to each hike’s date. See our schedule of upcoming hikes and outings; view and RSVP online here: https://savemountdiablo.org/what-we-do/educating-and-inspiring-people/discover-diablo-hikes-outings/



