Former Antioch Parks Department Supervisor Stephen “Bobby” Belleci passes at 82

Stephen Belleci was born in Oakley, California on February 22, 1943, and passed away on February 1, 2026, at the age of 82 from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Belleci of Antioch; his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Brian Pancino of Huntington Beach; his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Tiffany Belleci of Elk Grove; and his four grandchildren—Kiana and Mikaila Pancino, Emmalee Belleci, and Ethan Belleci. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Francine and Mike Sturm of Penn Valley.

A graduate of Liberty High School and Diablo Valley College, Stephen began his career working at the fiberboard and the local nursery before joining the Antioch School District. In 1970 he transitioned to the City of Antioch Parks Department, where he served for 26 years and retired in 1996 as the Parks Department Supervisor. His dedication to his work and his pride in serving the community were evident throughout his career.

In retirement, Stephen enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, spending time with friends, and cheering on his grandchildren in dance, soccer and softball. Known for his big personality, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Per his wishes, no formal service will be held. His family will honor him privately.



