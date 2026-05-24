Congressman John Garamendi. Official photo

Will invest in roads, bridges, transit, rail transportation and highway and motor carrier safety programs over five years

By Cameron Niven, Communications Director, Office of Congressman John Garamendi

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, May 22, 2026, Congressman John Garamendi (CA-08), a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, secured critical wins for California in the bipartisan Building Unrivaled Infrastructure and Long-term Development for America’s 250th Act (BUILD America 250 Act) (H.R.8870). This five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill will invest in America’s roads, bridges, transit, rail transportation and highway and motor carrier safety programs.

“America’s economy is nothing without our infrastructure,” said Rep. Garamendi. “I’m proud to have secured essential provisions in the BUILD America 250 Act that will improve the lives of my constituents as much as the roads they drive, the bridges they cross and the trains they ride. This bipartisan bill will restore our aging bridges and repair crumbling roads to build out safe, accessible transit and bike infrastructure.”

The total funding authorization in the bill is about $580 billion over FY2027–FY2031 and will replace the expiring Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding approved in 2021.

“No legislation of this scope is perfect, and while I am disappointed it does not include all my amendments, I am committed to building on the work that has been done and I am glad that this Committee was able to come to an agreement that will benefit Californians,” Garamendi continued.

The BUILD America 250 Act includes several key provisions authored by Congressman Garamendi:

The “Transportation Emergency Relief Extension Act” with Senator Padilla, Senator Cornyn and the late Congressman LaMalfa (H.R.4847)

Extends deadline for construction obligation for highway projects funded through the Emergency Relief Program from two to four years. This will ensure state and local governments have adequate time to fully utilize federal funds awarded to repair roads damaged by disasters

Key provisions from his “Transportation Emergency Relief Funds Availability Act” (H.R.3193)

Extends the obligation deadline for Emergency Relief Program funds for public transportation projects from two to five years. This will afford state and local governments the time and certainty needed to complete these projects efficiently and responsibly.

Key provisions from his “Expedited Federal Permitting for California Act” (H.R.4908)

Permanently extends the program that allows states that have assumed the responsibility for environmental reviews to make approvals for projects under state laws rather than the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). This commonsense reform will simply let certain federally funded transportation projects make use of existing state permitting processes without the need for a redundant, less stringent federal environmental review.

Key provisions from his “Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act” with Congressman Bost (H.R.4170)

Requires USDOT to carry out a study on best practices for addressing corrosion on weathering steel bridges, as well as the frequency and method of inspecting corrosion on steel bridges. Corrosion costs the United States billions of dollars every year while putting public safety at risk. The persistent corrosion of our roads and bridges needs to be addressed with the urgency this issue demands.

Key provisions from his “Airport TIFIA Certainty Act” (H.R.6168), with Congressman Hurd

Reauthorizes the TIFIA credit assistance program and preserves the 15% allowance for airports. This ensures low-interest federal financing remains available for critical airport projects. Sacramento Airport recently received a $36.1 million TIFIA loan to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades for California travelers.

An overview of the major provisions in the BUILD America 250 Act is included below:

Investing in Safe, Reliable, Accessible and Affordable Transit

The nation’s transit systems provide a safe, affordable and environmentally friendly means of travel for millions of Americans. Transit agencies are modernizing service to meet the needs of communities post-pandemic; making investments in safer and more reliable systems; and working to ensure accessibility for all. The BUILD America 250 Act continues the federal government’s partnership in these efforts through robust funding, new worker protections, and streamlining provisions to deliver transit projects faster.

Keeping the Focus on Safety

The BUILD America 250 Act seeks to build on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s focus on safety byinvesting in state and local safety projects, addressing the safety of all road users, and insisting on evidence-based strategies to save lives. This bill:

Guarantees $3.75 billion in funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program which provides local communities with competitive federal funding for safety action plans and demonstration projects. More than 75 percent of the country is covered by a SS4A safety plan; five more years of funding will ensure many more communities can turn their safety vision into a reality.

grant program which provides local communities with competitive federal funding for safety action plans and demonstration projects. More than 75 percent of the country is covered by a SS4A safety plan; five more years of funding will ensure many more communities can turn their safety vision into a reality. Protects the 10 percent Transportation Alternatives program (TAP) set aside (the main source of formula funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure) within the Surface Transportation Block Grant program. Retains a requirement that states invest a significant portion of TAP funds based on population, ensuring small and under-served communities maintain access to these dollars.

set aside (the main source of formula funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure) within the Surface Transportation Block Grant program. Retains a requirement that states invest a significant portion of TAP funds based on population, ensuring small and under-served communities maintain access to these dollars. Allows local communities to use Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) dollars as the local match for TAP. This provision, which comes from the Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Transportation Safety Act, will help

Safe Integration of Autonomous Commercial Motor Vehicles

The BUILD America 250 Act creates the nation’s first-ever regulatory framework for autonomous commercial motor vehicles,harnessing the benefits of innovation without sacrificing safety, jobs, or accountability on our roads.

This legislation directs the Secretary to establish a performance-based safety standard that manufacturers and operators of commercial vehicles equipped with automated driving systems (ADS) must meet in order to operate in interstate commerce.

To ensure this standard is nuanced, rigorous and pro-safety, the bill convenes a broad panel of more than 13 critical stakeholders––including safety organizations, labor unions, industry groups and academic experts––to set the safety standard’s requirements and adapt current Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations, ensuring ADS-equipped commercial vehicles are subject to the same safety and performance standards as any other commercial vehicle.

Taken together, this framework is built on three fundamental pillars: Safety, Qualified, and Robust Work Force, and Accountability.

Supporting Local Communities

The BUILD America 250 Act provides nearly$83 billion over five years in Highway Trust Fund highway and multimodal funding to local communities. The bill continues several competitive grant programs for local governments to directly apply for funds; provides Metropolitan Planning organizations with a path to become direct recipients of federal planning funds; and improves the flow of funds to communities of all sizes.

Garamendi represents California’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives which includes a majority of Solano County and portions of Contra Costa County including portions of Antioch.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.