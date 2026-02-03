Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 17-year-old Antioch girl

Fatal hit-and-run victim, Jeana Flores was 17 years old. Photo source: Facebook

Warrants served at Pittsburg and Antioch homes to locate 26-year-old Jamir Wilson

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a 17-year-old Jeana Flores of Antioch.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the Antioch Police Department executed search warrants at two residences in Pittsburg and Antioch as part of the ongoing investigation. During the operation, officers arrested 26-year-old Jamir Bradley Wilson without incident on suspicion of hit-and-run causing death. Investigators also recovered evidence from both locations.

As previously reported, on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 3:33 a.m., the Antioch Police Dispatch Center received a report of a person down on the side of the roadway in the area of L Street between West 18th Street and West 10th Street, near the race track at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) directly across the street from the football field in Eells Stadium at Antioch High School.

Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim. Officers immediately rendered medical aid; however, the victim died at the scene. Based on the findings of the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office autopsy it appeared the victim was struck by a vehicle. (See related article)

This remains an active investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time. Any future updates or press releases will be issued by the Investigations Bureau. The case is expected to be filed with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective Robert Ibanez at (925) 481-8398 or Officer James Desiderio at (925) 331-7474 or via email at jdesiderio@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



