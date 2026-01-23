Police investigate “suspicious death” of girl found near Antioch High School

Early Friday morning before school hours

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

APD UPDATE: Additional information has come to light. The victim was a 17-year-old female and was not a student in the Antioch Unified School District.

On January 23 at 3:33 a.m., the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received a report of a person down on the side of the roadway in the area of L Street between West 18th Street and West 10th Street, directly across the street from the football field in Eells Stadium at Antioch High School.

Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim. Officers immediately rendered medical aid; however, the victim died at the scene. Based on preliminary information and evidence, the death is being investigated as suspicious. Currently her age is unknown and there are no known suspects.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, including Crime Scene Investigators and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit, responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. Any updates will be released by the Investigations Bureau as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective Robert Ibanez at (925) 481-8398 or via email at ribanez@antiochca.gov.



APD badge Crime Scene tape – Suspicious Death

