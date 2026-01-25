Antioch Police ID 17-year-old girl, say she was victim of fatal hit-and-run

Fatal hit-and-run victim, Jeana Flores was 17 years old. Photo source: Facebook

By Allen D. Payton

In an update on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, Antioch Police Lt. William Whitaker reported, that the Contra Costa County Coroner’s office completed an autopsy over the weekend on the 17-year-old female victim whose body was found on the side of the road near Antioch High School and the Contra Costa County fairgrounds Friday morning.

Based on the findings it appears the victim, Jeana Flores, was struck by a vehicle. Based on the findings this will be classified as a fatal hit-and-run investigation. The Antioch Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will take over the investigation.

As previously reported, on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 3:33 a.m., the Antioch Police Dispatch Center received a report of a person down on the side of the roadway in the area of L Street between West 18th Street and West 10th Street, directly across the street from the football field in Eells Stadium at Antioch High School.

Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim. Officers immediately rendered medical aid; however, the victim died at the scene. Based on preliminary information and evidence, the death is being investigated as suspicious. Currently, there are no known suspects.

Later, KTVU FOX2 reported on Saturday the family had identified Flores and shared comments by Flores’ father, Joseph. According to the report, “Joseph said he knew something was wrong when he got on the phone with an Antioch police investigator, who asked if he was sitting down. Joseph said that, after sharing the news, the investigator told him his daughter last visited a family friend – who he identified as his sister due to their close relationship.”

About Jeana he said, “She was fierce, sometimes. She was witty. She had a really, really good heart.” Joseph said she was working on Treasure Island through Job Corps.

Anyone with information related to this collision is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Officer James Desiderio at (925) 331-7474 or via email at jdesiderio@antiochca.gov.



Jeana Flores Fb APD & Sheriff-Coroner

