By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Come join our NEW Bachata Class at Antioch Recreation!

“Everyone deserves to be on the dance floor” is Instructor Ricky’s motto-and he’ll show you how to dance with confidence. Anyone can learn Bachata!

Bachata Basics will teach you three common moves used in all styles that anyone can learn and do. You will learn how to Lead and Follow using safe positions, footwork, and a little styling.

Plenty of practice will help you build a strong foundation and transition into the immediate level with ease. Bonus: You will be able to attend any Bachata Social event with confidence!

Classes are open to ages 18+ and start Wednesday, February 4th.

Sign up now and start moving!

WEDNESDAYS

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way

$50 Resident / $60 Non-Resident

antiochca.gov/register



Bachata Class

