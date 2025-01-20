Weapons confiscated from the suspect by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, Jan. 2, 2025. Photos CCCSheriff

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

On Thursday, January 2, 2025, detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff served a search warrant at a residence in Pittsburg. It was part of a continuing investigation into a shooting that occurred at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch on September 16, 2024, where two suspects shot a person during an argument. Detectives found one of them used an illegally manufactured gun in the shooting.

Detectives identified the suspect who was apparently illegally making guns, including assault weapons, as well as illegally selling them. During the search of the suspect’s home, detectives found assault weapons as well as a short barrel rifle. Some of the weapons seized did not have serial numbers. The weapons will be tested to see if they are linked to any shooting or crimes.

The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Diego A. Vasquez-Gomez of Pittsburg. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include manufacturing of a short barrel gun, manufacturing and selling of an assault weapon, illegal possession of an assault weapon, unlicensed transfer of a firearm and child endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.



Weapons confiscated 2 010225 CCCSheriff





Weapons confiscated 1 010225 CCCSheriff

