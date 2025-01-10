Following high-speed pursuit of stolen car on Hwy 4 two Antioch men arrested for Dublin robbery

Source: Oakley PD

From Oakley to Hercules; with help from Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter, CHP

Kalil Houston still in custody on $70,000 bail, Isaiah J. Mitchell bonded out

By Oakley Police Department

On January 10, 2025, at 9:44PM, Oakley Police Officer F. Williams was on patrol on Main Street near Bridgehead Road. Officer Williams saw a gray Honda Accord with a license plate reported as lost or stolen and belonging on a Lexus. It was also made known to Officer Williams the same Honda with the same license plate had been used during a robbery in Dublin. Officer Williams was joined by Officer R. Hernandez and they attempted to stop the Honda, but it fled at a high rate of speed onto westbound Highway 4. Officers Williams and Hernandez initiated a pursuit and the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff helicopter (STARR) was in the area within a few minutes.

The suspect continued to flee travelling westbound on Highway 4 reaching very high speeds at times. The pursuit continued for several minutes. Due to the nexus of this vehicle to violent crimes, our officers remained engaged in the pursuit all the way to the City of Hercules. The pursuit ultimately ended in the 1900 block of Railroad Avenue when the driver, identified as Kalil Houston (male, 20, Antioch, born 7/6/04) foot bailed from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Isaiah J. Mitchell (male, 21, Antioch), remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody immediately. Our officers later caught Houston as he was trying to flee the area and took him into custody as well.

Pursuits by their very nature are dangerous and police agencies diligently assess the need to continue them when they occur. Every decision made in a pursuit weighs the seriousness of the incident versus the public’s safety. When a vehicle is associated with a crime(s) of violence, it becomes more critical to apprehend the violator(s).

Our officers found several stolen license plates and a blank key fob in the possession of Houston and Mitchell and fired shell casings could also be seen inside the vehicle. The Honda was towed to be examined for evidence.

During this pursuit, a Black Ford Mustang started pacing our officers, even at the high speeds that were reached, turned its lights off, and tried to block our officers. The driver of the black Mustang intentionally interfered with our officers and placed our officers in a great degree of danger. Our officers will be doing additional follow-up in an attempt to identify the driver of the Mustang.

Houston and Mitchell were both booked into jail for crimes associated with possession of stolen property, conspiracy and felony evading. The Oakley Police Department will be working with the Dublin Police Department in regards to the robbery that occurred in Dublin.

Chief Beard said of this incident, “It does appear as if Houston and Mitchell were going to continue the destructive and violent behavior their vehicle had already previously been involved in. The action of fleeing at high speeds, the propensity to work in concert with others against police officers, having stolen license plates and spent shell casings is not a good look in any scenario. It is my concern a crime of violence was going to be perpetrated against an innocent person(s) in Oakley. I appreciate and respect Officer Williams and Officer Hernandez for keeping the residents of Oakley safe. Officers from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Hercules Police Department all assisted Officers Williams and Hernandez during this incident, and I extend a personal thank you to each of them.

“The experiences of Officer Williams and Officer Hernandez in this investigation underscores the risks American peace officers face everyday. I am grateful for the service of all peace officers who stand between those who wish to do harm and the rest of society and I am honored to be associated with them.

Stay safe Oakley!”

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 11-inch, 175-pound Houston is being held in the West County Detention Facility on $70,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in Delta Superior Court in Pittsburg.

Also, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell is Black and as of Jan. 11th, he bonded out of custody. According to localcrimenews.com, Mitchell was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021, by Antioch Police for vandalism – property damage.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



