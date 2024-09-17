No suspects in multiple Antioch shootings in September

Eight in past five days, seven in Sycamore Corridor including one homicide; one shooting during memorial for homicide victim

By Lt. Desmond Bittner, #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department is asking for the community’s help in connection with a series of shootings that have plagued our city in the last week.

“This spate of violence will not be tolerated. We have rearranged staffing and assigned two officers to patrol the Sycamore Corridor for at least the next seven days,” said Interim Chief of Police Brian Addington. “This effort aims to reduce gun violence and provide a sense of safety to the community and local businesses.”

On September 2nd, 21-year-old Elijah Scales was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. Since the homicide, Antioch PD has responded to nearly a dozen shootings that may be related. Eight of the shootings have occurred in the past five days. Details for each shooting are noted below:

The suspects in each shooting are currently unknown. Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sergeant Bill Whitaker at (925) 779-6876 or wwhitaker@antiochca.gov.