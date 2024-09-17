No suspects in multiple Antioch shootings in September
Eight in past five days, seven in Sycamore Corridor including one homicide; one shooting during memorial for homicide victim
By Lt. Desmond Bittner, #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau
The Antioch Police Department is asking for the community’s help in connection with a series of shootings that have plagued our city in the last week.
“This spate of violence will not be tolerated. We have rearranged staffing and assigned two officers to patrol the Sycamore Corridor for at least the next seven days,” said Interim Chief of Police Brian Addington. “This effort aims to reduce gun violence and provide a sense of safety to the community and local businesses.”
On September 2nd, 21-year-old Elijah Scales was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. Since the homicide, Antioch PD has responded to nearly a dozen shootings that may be related. Eight of the shootings have occurred in the past five days. Details for each shooting are noted below:
- Tuesday, 9/3, 7:26 pm (2100 block of Peppertree Way) – Report 24-7865. Multiple firearms were used to fire at least 32 bullets. A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg.
- Wednesday, 9/4, 8:59 pm (2100 block of Peppertree Way) – Report 24-7898. 11 bullets were fired from multiple guns. The gunfire struck a nearby building.
- Saturday, 9/7, 9:31 pm (Sycamore Drive at Peppertree Way) – Report 24-7991. 29 bullets fired from multiple firearms. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg while in the parking lot of Sycamore Square.
- Thursday, 9/12, 8:21 pm (2100 block of Lemontree Way) – Reports 24-8193 and 24-8194. At least 26 bullets were fired. The gunfire struck two nearby homes. One resident was grazed by a stray bullet and suffered a minor injury to his neck that didn’t require medical attention.
- Thursday 9/12, 8:31 pm, (1000 block of Fitzuren Road) – Report 24-8195. At least three bullets were fired. The gunfire struck a nearby business.
- Thursday 9/12, 8:32 pm, (2900 block of Pear Street) – Report 24-8197. At least three bullets were fired.
- Sunday 9/15, 9:10 pm, (Sycamore Drive at Peppertree Way) – Report 24-8309. At least 13 bullets were fired. A nearby home and an unoccupied vehicle were struck by gunfire.
- Monday 9/16, 2:40 am (600 block of G Street) – Report 24-8316. Multiple firearms fired at least 12 bullets.
- Monday 9/16, 4:54 pm (Contra Costa County Fairgrounds) – Report 24-8353. Multiple firearms fired at least 30 bullets. A man was shot on the Fairground property. The man is currently in critical condition. The fairgrounds fall under Contra Costa County jurisdiction, so the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this matter.
- Monday 9/16, 7:46 pm, (L Street at William Reed) – Report 24-8356. Multiple firearms fired 50 or more bullets. Two nearby businesses were struck.
- Monday 9/16, 7:48 pm, (1800 block of Cavallo Road) – Report 24-8357. At least four bullets were fired. A 58-year-old man was shot while attending a memorial gathering at this location for Elijah Scales. The man is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
The suspects in each shooting are currently unknown. Anyone with information can contact Investigations Sergeant Bill Whitaker at (925) 779-6876 or wwhitaker@antiochca.gov.