Antioch shooting victim identified by police dies, case is now a homicide

Victim Elijah Scales in a 2019 photo of him posted on Facebook on Sept. 3, 2024.

Police seek unknown suspect

By Lt. Desmond Bittner, #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

As previously reported, on Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the 2100 block of Peppertree Way near Sycamore Drive for reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot at least once. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

On Thursday, September 5th the victim succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The victim has been identified as Elijah Scales (20) from Antioch. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

According to his Facebook page, Scales was from Pittsburg and attended Antioch High School. Following the shooting on Monday, family members posted on Facebook messages, a 2019 photo of him (above) and a video montage of photos of Scales.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by email aduffy@antiochca.gov.

