Newsom vetoes bill to include illegal immigrants in CA home loan program

Cites “finite funding”; would have qualified some for up to $150,000 or 20% down payment; signs 5 other bills

By Allen D. Payton

In a message to the California State Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 6, Governor Gavin Newsom explained his veto of AB1840, Home Purchase Assistance Program: eligibility by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) that it’s due to limited funds. He wrote:

“To the Members of the California State Assembly:

I am returning Assembly Bill 1840 without my signature.

This bill seeks to prohibit the disqualification of applicants from one of California Housing Finance Agency’s (CalHFA) home purchase assistance programs based solely on their immigration status.

Given the finite funding available for CalHFA programs, expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively.

For this reason, I am unable to sign this bill.”

Source: Office of the Governor of California

The bill would have allowed some illegal immigrants in California to qualify for the California Dream for All Shared Appreciation Loan program, which would have been renamed under the bill to the Home Purchase Assistance Program, and receive up to $150,000 for a 20% downpayment to purchase their first home.

Newsom also announced on Thursday the bills he signed into law:

AB 1170 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Political Reform Act of 1974: filing requirements.

AB 1770 by the Committee on Emergency Management – Emergency services: Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission: seismic mitigation and earthquake early warning technology.

AB 2094 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Modesto) – Alcoholic beverage control: public community college stadiums: City of Bakersfield.

AB 2436 by Assemblymember Juan Alanis (R-Modesto) – Cattle: inspections: fees.

AB 2721 by the Committee on Agriculture – Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.



Gov Newsom AB-1840-Veto-Message 090624





CA Dream for All Cal HFA expansion VETO

