Antioch Police seek unknown suspect for Monday night attempted homicide

20-year-old shooting victim in critical condition at hospital, investigation ongoing

By Lt. Desmond Bittner, #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the 2100 block of Peppertree Way near Sycamore Drive for reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old male victim who had been shot at least once. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by email aduffy@antiochca.gov.