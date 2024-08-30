One of two suspects arrested for Antioch liquor store burglary

The broken glass door of Romi’s Liquor & Food and one of the suspects arrested on August 30, 2024. Photos: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

Collaboration with our community members led to the arrest of a burglary suspect. On Friday, August 30, 2024, officers Tanguma and Whitson were called to Romi’s Liquor & Food in the 400 block of East 18th Street for a report of the alarm going off.

When they arrived, they found that the front door was smashed, and bottles of alcohol were stolen. The officers reviewed the surveillance video with the store owner who recognized the suspect. Officers identified two suspects and swiftly arrested one, who was charged with burglary.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



