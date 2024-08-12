CA State Senate Republican effort to end tax on tips blocked by Democrats

Glazer votes to table the amendment without debate, Skinner votes to abstain

By Allen D. Payton

An effort by the Republicans in the California State Senate to end the state income tax on tips was blocked by Democrats during final session voting, last Thursday, August 29, 2024. That’s in spite of the fact that their party’s nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, announced her support for the proposal just last month, following former President Trump’s previous announcement proposing the idea during the campaign.

All nine Republican state senators supported the amendment, while almost all the state’s Democratic senators, including State Sen. Steve Glazer, except for Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire and State Sen. Nancy Skinner, voted in opposition. McGuire and Skinner, who represents portions of Western Contra Costa County, voted to abstain. Glazer currently represents the rest and most of Contra Costa County, including Antioch. The motion to table the amendment without debate passed 29-9-2.

A press release about the effort issued that day reads, “Today, California Senate Republicans advanced amendments to protect hospitality and service industry employees with a state tax exemption on tips. Legislative Democrats refused to consider the issue and summarily killed the proposal without discussion or debate. Click HERE to watch Senator Ochoa Bogh’s floor remarks and click HERE to view/download the roll call vote on the amendments.”

“The proposal, which was aimed at addressing the unsustainable tax burden placed on workers who rely heavily on tips, would have exempted those tips from state income taxes and allowed hospitality and service industry employees to take home more of their earnings,” the press release continued. “Proponents of the policy point to not only relief for taxpayers as a benefit but also increased spending that would result from those tax breaks and serve as an economic driver to lift all sectors of the economy.”

“The negligence involved in a refusal to even debate a policy issue of this magnitude cannot be overstated,” said state Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones. “The push to eliminate the federal tip tax has made its way to the campaign stage for both major party’s this year, yet California Democrat politicians don’t believe it be even worthy to discuss at the state level for residents here.”



