Presented by Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Join the Party at Antioch’s Historic Downtown Rivertown District with great, live music performed on two stages by Baycoin Beats, The Purple Ones, Lando Davidson and Blind to Reason. This is a Fun, Family friendly event with free entry and parking. There will be BBQ and other food vendors. Come join the fun and Get Your Groove On!



Rivertown 2024 BBQ Cook-Off