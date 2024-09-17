Antioch Police add two new sworn officers, two CSO’s to the force

New Antioch Police Officers Alex Gutierrez (far left) and Joseph Amiri and new CSO’s Brennan Taft and Luis Candelario (far right) were sworn in on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Photo: APD

Brings total to 75 sworn out of 115 in the city budget; 15 more recruits in academies

By Allen D. Payton

During an oath of office ceremony on Monday, Sept. 9th, two new sworn officers and two new Community Service Officers were added to the force. Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington welcomed new Officers Joseph Amiri and Alex Gutierrez and new CSO’s Luis Candelario and Brennan Taft.

In attendance were District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock, Acting City Manager Kwame Reed, Acting Assistant City Manager Brad Helfenberger and City Attorney Thomas Loyd Smith along with other APD leaders and officers.

Addington shared prepared remarks and offered, “a special welcome to all the family and friends joining us today. We know the sacrifices you have made to get your loved one to this point, and I want you to know that they have not gone unnoticed.”

“We thank you and share in the pride you undoubtedly have today as you watch your loved one officially become an Antioch police officer,” the chief continued. “We also ask for your continued love and support because it doesn’t get easier – it gets harder from here as your loved one now serves on the front line of keeping Antioch safe.”

“It is a remarkable time to join the Antioch PD—during a period of rebuilding and fostering community trust. New officers and CSOs bring valuable experience and fresh perspectives, helping to bridge gaps between the department and the community while maintaining a steady, knowledgeable presence in law enforcement practices,” Addington stated.

“We currently have eight officers in the Field Training Program, and we have 13 recruits who are attending police academies,” he added.

Addington introduced each of the four by providing their brief following bios:

Officer Joseph Amiri – He was Deputy Sheriff for L.A. County Sheriff’s Office before joining us. Officer Amiri holds a bachelor’s degree in communications with honors from California State University, Bakersfield. He enjoys cooking steaks, making Italian food, and traveling to new countries in his free time. What motivated him to join the Antioch Police Department is that he spent many of his pivotal childhood years living in Antioch, so he is now honored to join the department. A fun fact about Officer Amiri is that he is bilingual. He speaks English and Dari.

(He is not related to former APD officer Morteza Amiri).

Officer Alex Gutierrez

He grew up in the City of Antioch and still currently lives here. He was a tribal Police Officer for about one and a half years. Then, he worked for the Galt Police Department for about two and a half years as a Community Service Officer and a Police Officer. Still, he has had a lifelong dream of being a Police Officer with the City of Antioch ever since I was a kid. Today, that dream has become a reality. He has a heart for serving people, and being in law enforcement is the perfect way to do that. A Fun Fact about Officer Gutierrez – he enjoys spending time with family and hiking with his wife and dog. He looks forward to serving the community I grew up in.

Community Services Officer Luis Candelario

He also grew up in Antioch and attended school in the Antioch Unified School District. He ran cross country in high school and graduated from Antioch High School. After high school, He attended CSU East Bay, earning a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

He enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking, fishing, biking, and running.

He chose to pursue a career with the Antioch Police Department to serve the community where he was raised in a positive way.

A fun fact: Luis volunteers as a faith formation instructor at his parish.

Community Services Officer Brennan Taft

Brennan was born in Oakland and raised in El Sobrante. He graduated from Bay Hill High School in Oakland in 2009. He then attended Diablo Valley College and received an A.S. Degree in Administration of Justice. Brennan worked in various jobs, including Marin County Parks, Marin County Fire Department, and Private Security. His most recent job, before joining APD, was as a Patrol Security Guard.

Fun fact: Brennan likes gaming and muscle cars.

The chief then administered the Oath of Office which was followed by the badge pinning by family members and friends.

Lastly, Addington administered the IACP Law Enforcement Oath of Honor.

“The IACP Governing Body developed an Oath of Honor to punctuate the importance of treating all individuals with dignity and respect and ensuring the preservation of human life,” he shared.

What is the Oath of Honor

“This is a public affirmation of your commitment to adhere to this oath and demonstrate the highest ethical standards. Before you take the Oath of Honor, you must understand what it means. This oath is a solemn pledge that you sincerely intend to abide by the terms of the Oath of Honor. Do each of you understand that?” the chief asked. After each responded, “yes”, Addington instructed them to, “Raise your right hand and repeat the oath of Honor to affirm this.”

The ceremony concluded with the chief saying to the four new additions to the force, “This is your time to congratulate each other, take pictures, enjoy refreshments, and give your family and friends a tour of where you will work for the next 20-plus years.”

With the addition of the two new sworn officers, according to Addington, that brings the Antioch Police force to a total of 75 sworn out of 115 included in the budget approved by the council.



New APD Officers & CSO’s oath 09-09-24

