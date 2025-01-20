«
Three females arrested for theft of almost $2,000 in make-up products from Antioch store

Three females arrested for retail thefts at the Sephora store in Antioch’s Slatten Ranch shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Video screenshots source APD

All had previous arrest records

By Antioch Police Department

We’re back again with another cautionary tale! On Wednesday night, Jan. 15, 2025, this trio of sneaky swindlers entered the Sephora store in the Slatten Ranch shopping center with nefarious intentions.

With empty purses this gaggle of grifters began filling their bags with almost $2,000 in make-up products and left without paying. Luckily for us the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department was flying their helicopter over our city and watched the suspects enter other stores.

They were unaware that no amount of concealer would save them from the consequences. All three were quickly located and arrested. One of the sticky finger bandits was found hiding under a table in the Champs store like a game of hide and seek.

One had warrants for theft, one was on probation for theft and the other had multiple theft arrests. They were all booked for multiple felony theft charges. As is customary, their car went to car jail too. (See APD Facebook video)


