Antioch City Council approves agreement with former chief’s consulting firm, CCW permit fees

The Antioch City Council sans two councilwomen hear from a consultant on proposed water rate increases during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Video screenshot

Discuss 10% annual water rate increases, set public hearing for March 11

“This is kind of a shock for people, 50% over five years” – District 3 Councilman Don Freitas.

Both councilwomen absent for first meeting of the year

By Allen D. Payton

During the first Antioch City Council meeting of the new year, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the new mayor and two members discussed and approved a variety of matters without the input or votes of both councilwomen who did not attend. Those included an agreement with former Interim Chief Brian Addington’s consulting firm for services to the police department and fees for concealed carry weapons. The council also heard a presentation on the process for recruiting a new, permanent police chief and another from the Parks and Recreation Department entitled, “What a Year It’s Been – Celebrating Our Year 2024.”

According to City Manager Bessie Scott, District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker was sick and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson was in Washington D.C. for a conference.

Approves Agreement with Addington’s Consulting Firm for Police Department

After just completing his time as Antioch’s interim police chief last Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, Brian Addington’s company, WBA Consulting was hired as the consultant to the police department to comply with the City’s recent agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

As previously reported, the council was asked to hire a “consultant team that can provide support, guidance, and advice in several areas, which will supplement and enhance the Antioch Police Department’s efficiency and effectiveness. The City requires assistance with overall project management for Police Department operations and administration, policy support, and special project implementation for not only day-to-day operations, but also with compliance efforts identified in the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) settlement agreement with the Antioch Police Department and City of Antioch dated January 2, 2025.” (See related article)

WBA Consulting was mentioned as part of his background in an introductory article about Addington when he was hired as interim police chief last February.

Other than one question from District 3 Councilman Don Freitas about the items in the agreement lined through that were eliminated from the final version, without discussion, the council approved the agreement 3-0, with Councilwomen Tamisha Torres-Walker and Monica Wilson absent.

Approves CCW Permit Fees

Under agenda item 6, according to Antioch Police Captain Desmond Bitner, who provided the City staff report to the council about setting fees for handling concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits, the majority of law enforcement agencies in California use software to expedite the process. As of January, under SB2 cities can increase fees. Permits have to be renewed every two years.

“These are basic numbers we’ve assessed and consulted other agencies,” Bittner We’re not making any money on this. We’re just breaking even to cover our costs.”

Only two members of the public spoke on the item, but neither chose to serve as the proponent or opponent for the public hearing which would have afforded them 10 minutes to speak.

“I was not aware what’s really going on,” said a woman who claimed to be a local leader for Gun Owners of America. “I get a little emotional when it comes to my right to carry. I grew up in this town. I left…then I came back. I feel incredibly unsafe in this town.”

“It’s cheaper for me to fly to Texas…to get the training,” she continued. “To hear the fees for me to exercise my constitutional right to carry…is appalling.”

“Police told me the applications are stacked so high, don’t even bother,” she added. “I just want actions, and I want answers. I shouldn’t have to wait a year-and-a-half.”

Resident Greg Farina who identified himself as the president of the Contra Costa Chapter of the California Rifle and Pistol Association said, “I’m very happy the City of Antioch is going through this. I just got my letter from Contra Costa County. It took me 15 months.”

“Yes, it’s expensive. I’m concerned about lower income folks. I will help you do anything and help sell what you’re doing,” he added.

Freitas asked Bittner, “do we actively have applications for the City of Antioch, now?”

“As far as I know, no,” the captain responded. “We averaged about five applications per year. The sheriff’s department processed for us on average 67 per year. We can get the knocked out in 90 days. If the applicant is being diligent in getting things done, we’ll be right there with them.”

“This will not impact the General Fund?” District 2 Councilman Louie Rocha asked. Mayor Ron Bernal responded, “No.”

“We respect the citizens right to carry,” Bittner added.

The council approved the item on a 3-0 vote.

Source: City of Antioch

Review Water Rates Study Including 10% per Year Increases & Set Public Hearing

Under Item 7 the council adopted a resolution to set a hearing for March 11th on water rate increases. City staff presented a Water Rates Study showing Antioch has the lowest single family monthly water bills of neighboring cities and a proposed increase of 10% per year on average. The City’s ratepayers get to provide their opinion to the council.

On Nov. 12, 2025, the previous council failed to approve the rate increases on a vote 2-1-1 with Councilwomen Lori Ogorchock and Monica Wilson voting yes, then-Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe voting no, Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker voting to abstain and then-Councilman Mike Barbanica absent. (See Item 8 of the Meeting Minutes)

“If the council should accept these, is the funding sufficient to pay our bills on an annual basis?” Freitas asked.

“Yes,” Tom Pavletic of Pavletic Consulting responded.

The Water Use chart for Calendar Years 2023-29 shows a one percent increase in projected water use for Fiscal Year 2024 but a one percent decrease in FY2025-27 and a two percent decrease in FY2028 and 2029.

“I don’t understand for three consecutive years you’re showing a decrease,” Freitas stated.

“We put 100 new accounts per year in this model. But it’s a matter of conservation. In the past 15 years your single-family user class has reduced 15%,” the consultant responded. “Your rates are going to go up about 10% per year. That’s going to result in conservation.”

“You’ve gone from 375 gallons per year to 250 gallons,” he added.

Bernal stated, “you’re using 100 units per year. That seems a little bit low…for projections.”

“We looked at past models and past growth and that’s what comes in,” Pavletic responded. “When I do water rate studies, I never use the General Plan.”

Freitas asked, “What we’re asking is for an increase of about 10% a year?”

“Yes,” Pavletic responded.

Freitas pressed staff on the debt service for the water department on the 2019 Construction Installment Sale Agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board for the Brackish Water Desalination Plant.

“Antioch is one of the few cities with its own water plant…and we have this new state of the art facility coming online,” Finance Director Dawn Merchant stated.

“For debt service, if we fall below, it’s going to be with us for a long, long time,” Freitas stated. “This is a very dangerous thing to get to for infrastructure financing. Why did we not have rate increases for five years? I don’t get it.”

“There was a number of reasons. Initially and honestly, the water system has enough funds to continue,” said Acting Public Works Director Scott Buenting. “The same time as COVID was going on and giving the residents a break for two, two-year terms.”

“This is kind of a shock for people, 50% over five years,” Freitas stated. “I think we should do things incrementally…when we review the budget.”

“Are we taking into account the entire cost of the (brackish water) project?” Bernal asked. “Yes, Buenting responded.

Asked about the City purchasing less water from the Contra Costa Water District, Buenting responded, “That should be less.”

“Since we’re so close on our ratios we don’t want to have any surprises,” Bernal stated.

“When the water becomes brackish the desalination plant will be operational,” Buenting stated.

“This year?” Freitas asked.

“Yes. This year,” Buenting responded.

“I feel like we have no choice. The consumer cannot deal with these increases,” Freitas stated and made a motion to approve with Rocha later seconding the motion.

Public Comments on Water Rate Increases

“As a consumer, I don’t like it,” said resident Melissa Case. “But Don, you’re a blessing to this conversation. Now, I know where your strengths are. It looks like we have to find to pay our water bills.”

Former Councilwoman Ogorchock spoke next saying, “The council did not approve it. It was one abstention, two yesses and one no. That was the mayor. It wasn’t cost effective for our seniors, and I look out for our seniors.”

She asked about the effect of not voting for it and the possible move of $2 million into the enterprise fund.

Resident and local business owner Jim Lanter said the council had the responsibility for, “public safety, budget. We’ve got to make ourselves fiscally smart. I appreciate the questions, the tough questions. But nobody can afford 10%. I wish we had two-and-a-half percent a year.”

“Those little changes do matter. I would encourage the City to bring forward these rate hikes…and explore rate subsidies. We just have to fill that gap. There are plenty of opportunities out there,” Freitas stated.

“If there is any alternative flexibility for our seniors on fixed incomes,” Rocha mentioned. “This got kicked down the road. So, now we have to address what didn’t get done. But if we can look at our seniors and those who face the biggest struggle.”

“It gets to be a complicated legal issue if you use the enterprise fund to provide subsidies as it is a tax on other ratepayers,” Freitas mentioned.

“I do appreciate your expertise from your experience in the water industry,” Rochas said to Freitas who served on the CCWD Board for 16 years. “We probably should have taken action in 2023. But it is what it is and we have to address it.”

“I just want to make sure General Fund money has not been used to prop up the water fund,” Bernal asked.

“No,” Buenting responded.

“I think that 1.2% needs to be mentioned up front. For the public to understand,” Freitas added.

“I’d like to see something in the staff report to reflect what happens if we don’t pass this,” Bernal said to City Manager Bessie Scott.

The council then approved the process 3-0 which will include Hearing Notices being mailed out to account holders who get to provide input on the proposed rate changes. If written protests against the proposed rate changes are presented by a majority of the parcels or accounts, the city council will not enact the proposed changes. If a majority don’t protest, the council will then vote on a resolution to adjust rates and charges.

If approved, the new FY25 rates will begin May 1st and on Jan. 1, 2026, the new rates for FY 26 will be implemented. Then on July 1st of the following three fiscal years the rates for those years will be implemented.

Meeting Extended for Up to an Hour

The council then voted 3-0 to extend the meeting until midnight, one hour past the normal ending time of 11:00 p.m.

Discusses Annual Financial Reports

Under Item 9 the council considered the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024, inclusive of the City of Antioch Single Audit Reports for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024.

“We were deficit spending for the past several fiscal years. We broke even this year. Do we have reserves or are they decreasing? Are we in a financial bind?” Freitas asked.

“As of today, we are not in a financial bind,” Merchant responded.

“We are putting together the 2025-27 budget. I think we will still have that deficit. We are still pulling together the numbers. We will be drawing down on our reserves. The budget stabilization fund which are using the fill the gap should only be used one time,” she continued.

“The ARPA money from the pandemic that ends in April, right?” Freitas asked.

“They had to be obligated by the end of December. But we have until 2026 to spend them. There are some programs that end, like Opportunity Village, that contract ends in April,” Merchant responded referring to the homeless motel on East 18th Street. “We have to look and see how much was allocated to that to continue. Once the money is spent from ARPA it’s gone.”

Freitas asked about claims during the campaign of a $90 billion reserve fund.

“That money is there but you can see $46.4 million of the Budget Stabilization Fund is committed. You really need to look at the $36.5 million,” Merchant stated.

“That’s the really true reserve,” Freitas stated. “Not the $90 million.”

“It’s really supposed to be for one-time projects,” Merchant stated.

“As we go into the budget we have transparency,” Freitas requested of Bernal. “These are real impacts to real people. I’d like the opportunity to educate the staff…the public. If there isn’t any money those projects are in jeopardy.”

“I think lumping the two funds together is misleading,” Rocha stated. “When you look at the ARPA funds which is about 20% of our budget…that’s a significant amount. We’re going to have to look to work with the County. We have a responsibility to be fiscally solvent and spending down our reserves is not the way.

If we can continue the services to our unhoused community maybe we can take housing off the table.”

“Hearing some of the things, tonight, unless we come together and have partnerships in the region, there are going to have to be some serious cuts,” the District 2 councilman continued. “I know that’s not popular. But I didn’t sign up to be popular. We’re going to have to look at grant writing.

Bernal then mentioned amounts of the net pension liability and asked, “Can you explain what the net pension liability is?”

“Is what CalPERS calculates the ultimate liability we have to pay current employees until their descendants are no longer alive,” Merchant responded. They’re calculated on mortality rates.”

“Other post-employment benefits you provide medical…for those employees under that plan…they’re estimated we have to pay until those employees are deceased,” she added.

“Can we break out that amount…on an annualized cost?” Bernal asked. “Yes,” Merchant responded.

The council then voted 3-0 to receive and file the report.

Item 11, the proposed emergency City staffing positions, was tabled until the next council meeting.

Following comments by the city manager offering “kudos” to a variety of City staff members and committee reports by the councilmembers the meeting adjourned at 11:27 p.m.



Current & Recommended Water Rates FY2025-29





ACC meeting 01-14-25

