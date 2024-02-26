Retired Pittsburg Chief Addington appointed Antioch Interim Chief of Police

Retired Pittsburg Police Chief Brian Addington has been appointed as Antioch’s interim police chief. Photo: Pittsburg PD

Starts Monday, February 26, 2024

“We’re very lucky to have him as our chief.” – Councilman & retired Pittsburg Lt. Mike Barbanica

Police Officers Association “excited to learn” of appointment

Antioch, CA: Acting Antioch City Manager Kwame Reed has selected retired Pittsburg Police Chief William Brian Addington to serve as Interim Chief of Police until a permanent chief is appointed. Chief Addington brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of East Contra Costa County law enforcement to this leadership role. He has a proven track record of leadership and dedication to public safety that are essential to guiding the department during this transitional period. Chief Addington’s first day in the office will be Monday, February 26, 2024.

Chief Addington, who retired in July 2022, understands the challenges and opportunities facing law enforcement in our community. With over a decade of experience as the Police Chief in neighboring Pittsburg, he has demonstrated his commitment to serving the residents of East Contra Costa County with integrity and professionalism.

“We are confident that Chief Addington’s leadership will enhance the safety and security of our community,” Reed said. “His extensive knowledge of local policing issues and his strong ties with the East County community make him the perfect choice to lead the Antioch Police Department during this interim period.”

“Retired Chief Addington will come to Antioch with a strong ability to make tough decisions under difficult circumstances,” said Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe. “Until the hiring of a permanent chief of police, he’ll work with City Hall to continue to rebuild police staffing levels and decrease 911 response times.”

Addington expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Interim Chief of Police, stating, “I am honored to join the dedicated men and women of the Antioch Police Department. We will work tirelessly – with a renewed focus on serving our community – and upholding the department’s mission of protecting and serving the residents of Antioch with integrity, compassion, and professionalism.”

UPDATE: According to City of Antioch Human Resources Director Ana Cortez, “Interim Police Chief Addington’s compensation will be $128.14 per hour.” That amounts to about $5,125 per week for 40-hours or work.

Councilman & Retired Pittsburg Lt. Barbanica Supports Appointment

When reached for comment District 2 Councilman and retired Pittsburg Police Lt. Mike Barbanica said, “I’m very supportive of Chief Addington. He’s a great addition to the APD. We’re very lucky to have him as our chief. I worked with him for many years at the PPD. In fact, he worked for me when. When I was a Bureau Commander and I had the pick of the list, Brian Addington was my first choice. He was my right-hand person. He’s an outstanding administrator. He’s the right choice.”

“Addington and I worked together ridding the department of corruption, investigating officers who were falsifying arrest reports and we ended up removing the officer from the police department,” the councilman added.

Police Officers Association “Excited to Learn” of Appointment

Antioch Police Officers Association Vice President Sgt. Loren Bledsoe was asked for comment about Addington’s appointment. He responded, “The APOA was excited to learn that Chief Addington was selected for the position of Interim Chief of Police. APD has always shared a strong working relationship with the Pittsburg Police Department, and we look forward to the opportunity to support the mission and vision of Chief Addington here, at APD.”

About Brian Addington

According to a press release from the Pittsburg Police Department when Addington retired, “In 1994, Officer Brian Addington made, what we think, was the best decision of his career. He joined the Pittsburg Police Department after having served for a year and a half with the Suisun City Police Department. That decision left a lasting mark on our department and our Pittsburg community as he rose through the ranks to become our Police Chief serving in that role for the last decade.

Chief Addington started as an officer in patrol on the Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) where he served for several years focused on reducing street-level crimes. From there, he became an undercover detective in the Narcotics Unit. In 1998, he was promoted to Sergeant where he trained and mentored officers in a wide variety of assignments. Chief Addington’s rise through the ranks included a promotion to Lieutenant in 2004 and then Captain in 2010.

He served as our Public Information Officer as well as duties in patrol, training, narcotics, criminal and administrative investigations and so much more.

As Police Chief, he focused on transparency and breaking down barriers between police and the community we’re sworn to serve. His modern approach to law enforcement strategies resulted in both a 10% decrease in crime and more than a 100% increase in diversity among the ranks of the Pittsburg Police Department. These are achievements that will last for decades to come.

Chief Addington brought respect and a broader footprint for the Pittsburg Police Department through his service and leadership in many roles including membership with the FBI National Academy Associates, California Police Chiefs Association, and the International Association of Police Chiefs.”

Currently, the City of Antioch is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent city manager, which began Jan. 30. Once hired, the city manager will hire a permanent police chief.

Addington’s Business, Education and Personal Background

According to his LinkedIn profile, since retiring, Addington founded WBA Consulting and Investigations, LLC and is Chief Operations Officer for Vacaville-based Cole Pro Media.

When reached for comment Addington said, “I work part-time for Cole Pro Media which works with law enforcement agencies on communications strategy.”

His profile on the WBA website offers more about his experience and knowledge. “His expertise covers the full range of policing disciplines based on his experiences in a law enforcement agency in California.

Brian provides expert advice on best practices in policing, leadership development, organizational assessments, training, independent investigations, and community engagement and media relations.

Brian has also served as an advisor and consultant to various law enforcement agencies and executives in developing strategies and best practices to address the ever-changing demands placed on law enforcement professionals.”

He was able to retire at age 50 under the previous compensation package for many law enforcement agencies in the state, including the CHP and Antioch Police Department. Addington said he will be 52 in March.

“My intent was always to work after I retired,” he stated.

Addington is married, and together with his wife they have a total of eight children “in a blended family.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in organizational leadership, both from Chapman University. In addition, Addington graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2012 and the California POST (Police Officer Standards and Training program) Command College in 2011.

He’s been a board member with the Pittsburg Police Activities League since 2014.

Asked why he goes by Brian, Addington shared, “My dad was William Calvin Addington, and I’m William Brian. My mom called me Brian. So, I just go by my middle name.”

Addington said he was born in San Gabriel in the L.A. area and his family moved to Concord when he was three years old.

“We then moved when I was eight to Fairfield. So, I grew up in Solano County,” he added.

While he officially starts Monday, Reed was asked if Addington will be sworn in that day or during next Tuesday’s council meeting. He responded, “for the Oath of Office we are planning that now with it being tentatively set some time Tuesday afternoon.”

