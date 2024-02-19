Including State Senate District 9, Assembly District 15 and County Supervisor District 5

Presented by Building Black Political Power of Contra Costa PAC and NAACP East County Branch

By Allen D. Payton

A Candidates Night for those running in State Senate District 9, Assembly District 15 and Contra Costa County Supervisor District 5 will be held this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Antioch Church Family, 55 E. 18th Street in Antioch. It is presented by Building Black Political Power of Contra Costa Political Action Committee (BPC) and the NAACP East County Branch.

Formed in 2022, according to the organization’s website, “The purpose of Building Black Political Power of Contra Costa, also known as the BPC, is to bring attention to the issues affecting the Black community. We want to make sure black voices are heard, on the issues that matter to the black community. We will provide the public with information on current issues facing the Black community and share candidate positions on those current issues. We will contribute to the support of candidates for local, state, and federal office whom we believe, and who have demonstrated their beliefs in, the principles to which Blacks are dedicated. The BPC will work in general to protect and advance the interests of Blacks by supporting qualified candidates for federal office, regardless of party affiliation, who understand and are sympathetic to these goals. To further these purposes, the BPC will be empowered to solicit and accept personal contributions from the public that may then be expended to support the campaigns of a variety of candidates.”

The organization is a political action committee with both a California Fair Political Practices Commission ID, #202250618736 and a Federal Election Commission ID, #88-222344130. It was formed in 2022 by nine people, including former Antioch School Board Trustee Alonzo Terry and Odessa Lefrancois, President of the NAACP East County Branch, PAC President Frances Green, PAC Vice President Crystal Sawyer-White, also a former Antioch School Board Trustee, Treasurer Victoria Adams and another former Antioch School Board Trustee Debra Vinson, who along with Dr. Lamont Francies and Willie Mims are founding board members, as well.

Lefrancois said the PAC hasn’t yet raised or spent any funds. “We’re starting to raise funds, now for this election cycle, beginning in March,” added Dr. Payton.

For more information about the NAACP East County Branch visit their website at eastcountynaacp.org.



Final Feb 22 2024 Candidate Flyer Forum

