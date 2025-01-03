

For five years in response to use-of-force practices, texting scandal

“The agreement we have secured will ensure that Antioch’s policing practices are free from discrimination in the road ahead — the community deserves nothing less.” – Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

Requires Consultant, Commission, Community Engagement Plan, Language Access Plan, Community Liaison Officer

By Allen D. Payton

On Friday, January 3, 2025, Interim Antioch Police Chief issued the following statement: We are pleased to announce the City of Antioch has entered into a stipulated agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ): This agreement follows their investigation into the Antioch Police Department’s use-of-force practices and a texting scandal that surfaced last year. (See related articles here and here)

The actions that prompted this investigation were unacceptable and failures occurred. The City of Antioch is fully committed to ensuring that such incidents never occur again.

Our collaboration with the USDOJ underscores our dedication to fostering trust, transparency, and accountability within our police department. Under this five-year agreement, we will implement and enhance comprehensive policies, practices, training programs, community engagement initiatives and oversight mechanisms to ensure that officers uphold integrity and fairness while addressing misconduct swiftly and effectively.

We acknowledge that trust is earned, not given, and this agreement marks a meaningful step forward. We also remain fully cooperative with the California Department of Justice (CADOJ), which is conducting an independent pattern-and-practice investigation into the Antioch Police Department.

Our commitment to creating a transparent, accountable and community-focused police department remains steadfast. We will continue to serve the residents of Antioch with honor, respect and fairness.

The City of Antioch is committed to fostering trust, accountability, and transparency within our Police Department. Today, we are announcing a major step forward: a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

This agreement represents our pledge to strengthen policies, training, oversight, and community engagement to ensure integrity, fairness, and professionalism in our service to the residents of Antioch.

“Under the agreement, APD will hire an expert law enforcement consultant jointly selected by the parties to review and update APD’s policies, procedures and training on a variety of topics, including non-discriminatory policing, use of force, hiring and promotions, investigations of misconduct, discipline, community policing, language access, and other topics. The agreement contemplates a role for the Antioch Police Oversight Commission and sets forth a framework for data collection and reporting for a five-year period of departmental monitoring, among other provisions.”

U.S. Department of Justice Issues Statement on Agreement

The following was issued by the USDOJ on Jan. 3, 2025: The Justice Department announced today an agreement with the Antioch, California, Police Department (APD) and the City of Antioch to resolve an investigation of race discrimination and other discriminatory conduct by APD officers against members of the public in Antioch.

The department launched its investigation after the public disclosure of discriminatory text communications that dozens of APD personnel allegedly exchanged between September 2019 and January 2022. The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California jointly investigated APD’s compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI) and the nondiscrimination provisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (Safe Streets Act). Title VI and the Safe Streets Act collectively prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion by recipients of federal financial assistance, such as APD.

The agreement shares additional details on the investigation. In April 2023, the DOJ received information released by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office that revealed text messages exchanged by APD officers containing racist and sexist slurs and other discriminatory content and discussing possible civil rights violations. In June 2023, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California initiated an investigation of the APD.

At one point, 31 officers were placed on paid leave mostly for the text scandal. However, most of the officers caught up in the scandal only received some of the text messages but didn’t send any. Ultimately, 13 Antioch officers were fired but Michael Rains, attorney for the Antioch Police Officers Association, whose firm has represented 17 of the officers believes 10 will get their jobs back. (See related article)

“Fair and non-discriminatory policing is fundamental to effective law enforcement, especially for those agencies that receive federal funding,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “In working with the Justice Department to institute policing reform, Antioch Police Department sends a strong message that the discrimination and misconduct that prompted this investigation will not be tolerated. The agreement we have secured will ensure that Antioch’s policing practices are free from discrimination in the road ahead — the community deserves nothing less.”

“Law enforcement is only effective when it inspires public confidence,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California. “A police department that discriminates based on race and other protected classes undermines both public safety and public confidence. Today’s agreement will help ensure that policing in Antioch is done constitutionally and will help restore public trust.”

In response to the investigation, APD, the City of Antioch and the City Manager worked cooperatively with the department to reach a resolution agreement embodying a commitment to nondiscrimination in APD’s policing operations and advancing its ongoing efforts to prevent and address discriminatory law enforcement practices.

Nondiscrimination under Title VI and the Safe Streets Act is a top priority of the Civil Rights Division. Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available at www.justice.gov/crt. Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at civilrights.justice.gov/report/.

Requires Consultant, Commission, Community Engagement Plan, Language Access Plan, Community Liaison Officer

The agreement requires several items and processes including, “within 90 days of the Effective Date, the City, the APD, and the United States will identify and mutually agree on a Consultant who is a law enforcement expert with a proven track record in civil rights and law enforcement compliance, as well as state of California law enforcement experience and knowledge of California compliance requirements. The Consultant shall serve as the single point of contact with the United States and be retained by the APD at the City’s expense.” The “annual cost of the consulting engagement shall not exceed $250,000 per year.”

The agreement also requires the City to maintain the Antioch Police Oversight Commission (APOC) for the duration of the agreement and ensure a minimum of five of the seven members at all times.

It also requires, “APD within 180 days of the date of the agreement to develop a Community Engagement Plan and a Language Access Plan “to communicate with the entire Antioch community, including individuals with limited English proficiency (LEP).” It also stipulates that, “Within two years of the Effective Date of this Agreement, the APD will ensure the creation of a position for one Community Liaison Officer” who must be bilingual and “will work with peripheral support groups such as the Antioch Police Department’s Community Service Officers, the city’s Public Safety and Community Service sic Department as well as the…Community Response Team.”

Signature page from the agreement. Source: USDOJ

Agreement May Be Terminated Early Based on APD Compliance

According to the 25-page agreement signed on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, by City Manager Bessie Marie Scott, Interim Police Chief Brian Addington, City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith and City Clerk Melissa Rhodes, “This Agreement may terminate prior to the five-year date (‘Early Termination’) if the United States determines that the APD has substantially complied with each of the provisions of the Agreement and has maintained substantial compliance for at least twelve months, no sooner than three years from the Effective Date.”

The agreement was also signed on behalf of the USDOJ by Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights Division U.S. Department of Justice Kristen Clarke, Chief of Federal Coordination and Compliance Section Christine Stoneman, and includes the names of Deputy Chief Coty Montag, Senior Attorney Bharathi Venkatraman and Attorney Jenna Grambort, all of the Federal Coordination and Compliance Section, USDOJ Civil Rights Division, and signed by Michael A. Keough, Assistant United States Attorney on behalf of Ismail Ramsey, United States Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Addington ended his statement with, “Together, let’s build a safer and stronger community.”

En Español

La Ciudad de Antioch Firma un Acuerdo con el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos

La Ciudad de Antioch se complace en anunciar que hemos firmado un acuerdo estipulado con el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos (USDOJ). Este acuerdo surge a raíz de su investigación sobre las prácticas de uso de la fuerza del Departamento de Policía de Antioch (APD) y un escándalo de mensajes de texto que salió a la luz el año pasado.

Las acciones que dieron lugar a esta investigación fueron inaceptables y representan fallas significativas. La Ciudad de Antioch está plenamente comprometida a garantizar que tales incidentes no vuelvan a ocurrir.

Nuestra colaboración con el USDOJ subraya nuestra dedicación a fomentar la confianza, la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas dentro de nuestro Departamento de Policía. Bajo este acuerdo de cinco años, implementaremos y fortaleceremos políticas sólidas, programas de capacitación, participación comunitaria y mecanismos de supervisión para garantizar que los oficiales actúen con integridad y justicia, y que cualquier conducta indebida sea abordada de manera rápida y efectiva.

Reconocemos que la confianza no se da por sentada, sino que se debe ganar. Este acuerdo marca un paso significativo hacia adelante. También continuaremos cooperando plenamente con el Departamento de Justicia de California (CADOJ), que está llevando a cabo una investigación independiente sobre los patrones y prácticas del Departamento.

Nuestro compromiso con la creación de un Departamento de Policía transparente, responsable y enfocado en la comunidad permanece firme. Continuaremos sirviendo a los residentes de Antioch con honor, respeto y equidad.

Para más información sobre el acuerdo, visite: Office of Public Affairs | El Departamento de Justicia llega a un acuerdo con la Policía de Antioch, California, para resolver la investigación de discriminación por motivos de raza | United States Department of Justice.

El Departamento de Justicia llega a un acuerdo con la Policía de Antioch, California, para resolver la investigación de discriminación por motivos de raza

El Departamento de Justicia anunció hoy un acuerdo con la Policía de Antioch, California (APD, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Ciudad de Antioch para resolver una investigación de conducta racista y discriminatoria de agentes de la APD contra miembros del público en Antioch.

El Departamento inició su investigación después de la divulgación pública de mensajes de texto discriminatorios que decenas de miembros del personal de la APD supuestamente intercambiaron entre septiembre del 2019 y enero del 2022. La División de Derechos Civiles del Departamento de Justicia y la Fiscalía Federal para el Distrito Norte de California investigaron conjuntamente el cumplimiento de la APD con el Título VI de la ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 (Título VI) y las disposiciones antidiscriminatorias de la Ley General de Control de Delitos y Calles Seguras (ley de Calles Seguras). El Título VI y la ley de Calles Seguras prohíben, en su conjunto, la discriminación por motivos de raza, color de piel, origen nacional, sexo o religión por parte de entidades que reciben apoyo financiero federal, tal como la APD.

«La vigilancia policial justa y no discriminatoria es fundamental para la aplicación efectiva de la ley, especialmente para aquellas agencias que reciben financiación federal», comentó Kristen Clarke, la Fiscal General Auxiliar de la División de Derechos Civiles del Departamento de Justicia. «Al trabajar con el Departamento de Justicia para instituir una reforma policial, la Policía de Antioch está enviando un mensaje fuerte que la discriminación y la conducta indebida que impulsaron esta investigación no se tolerarán. El acuerdo que hemos conseguido garantizará que las prácticas policiales de Antioch estén libres de discriminación en el camino futuro—la comunidad no merece menos».

«La aplicación de la ley sólo es eficaz cuando inspira la confianza pública», afirmó Ismail Ramsey, el Fiscal Federal para el Distrito Norte de California. «Una fuerza policial que discrimina por motivos de raza y otras clases protegidas socava tanto la seguridad pública como la confianza pública. El acuerdo de hoy ayudará a garantizar que la vigilancia policial en Antioch se realice de manera constitucional y ayudará a restablecer la confianza pública».

En respuesta a la investigación, la APD, la Ciudad de Antioch, y la Administradora de la Ciudad trabajaron en cooperación con el Departamento para alcanzar un acuerdo de resolución que encarnase un compromiso con la ausencia de discriminación en las operaciones de vigilancia policial de la APD y el avance de sus esfuerzos continuos por prevenir y abordar las prácticas discriminatorias de aplicación de la ley.

En virtud del acuerdo, la APD contratará a un consultor experto en aplicación de la ley seleccionado conjuntamente por las partes para revisar y actualizar los procedimientos, políticas y capacitación de la APD sobre una variedad de temas, lo que incluye la vigilancia policial no discriminatoria, el uso de la fuerza, la contratación y ascensos, investigaciones de conducta indebida, la disciplina, la vigilancia comunitaria y el acceso lingüístico, entre otros temas. El acuerdo contempla una función para la Comisión de Supervisión de la Policía de Antioch y establece un marco para la recopilación de datos y la presentación de informes durante un período de cinco años de supervisión departamental, entre otras disposiciones.

La no discriminación en virtud del Título VI y la ley de Calles Seguras es una de las principales prioridades de la División de Derechos Civiles. Hay más información sobre la División de Derechos Civiles a www.justice.gov/crt. Los miembros del público pueden denunciar posibles infracciones de los derechos civiles en civilrights.justice.gov/report/.

