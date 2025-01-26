26-year-old man is first Antioch homicide victim of new year

Antioch Police investigate shooting homicide in the 3900 block of Rockford Drive on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. Photos courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

By Antioch Police Department

On January 6, 2025, at approximately 10:17 AM, Antioch police officers responded to the 3900 block of Rockford Drive for a reported shooting. Dispatch received multiple calls of a man down suffering from gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old victim on the ground. Responding officers immediately began life-saving measures until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

This information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by emailing aduffy@antiochca.gov.



APD investigate 1st homicide 1-6-25

