Man shot during robbery by two others in Antioch park

By Sgt. Kristian Palma #6286, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On January 5, 2025, at approximately 12:43 PM, Antioch Police officers responded to Gentrytown Park (near Carmona Way) for the call of a person shot during the commission of a robbery. Two suspects approached the victim inside the park and demanded the victim’s property. A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspects.

One of the suspects, described as a Hispanic male adult, produced a handgun and shot the victim several times. The other suspect was described as a Black adult male. Both suspects fled the area with the victim’s property.

APD officers arrived on scene, providing medical aid until Contra Costa Fire arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

This information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. Tips can also be sent to tips@antiochca.gov.



APD badge Crime Scene tape – Robbery Shooting

