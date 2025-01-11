Vigil again serving as Acting Antioch Police Chief while efforts continue to fill permanent position

Joe Vigil is serving as the Acting Antioch Police Chief for a second time. Photo: APD

“Robust, nationwide search” for a “chief who will lead our department into a new era.” – City Manager Bessie Scott

By Allen D. Payton

During a press conference in the Community Room of the Antioch Police Facility on Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2025, Antioch City Manager Bessie Scott announced Police Captain Joe Vigil as the City’s next acting chief.

“The City of Antioch is proud to announce Joe Vigil as the new acting police chief,” she said. “Chief Vigil will succeed Interim Police Chief Brian Addington.”

Retired from the Pittsburg Police Department, Addington is limited to working 960 hours per year and that time is coming to an end. Vigil will take on the chief’s role as of this Friday, Jan. 10th.

Scott shared her confidence in Vigil’s leadership saying, “Chief Vigil has dedicated his life to serving the residents of Antioch. He’s a proven leader who will continue championing our reforms addressing violence reduction, community engagement and strengthening our police ranks.”

Chief Vigil will continue moving our police department in a positive direction while our national search for a permanent chief continues,” Scott stated. “Chief Vigil has been dedicated to Antioch and has served in various leadership roles at the police department. Ha has also served as interim chief for the Antioch Police Department from August 2023 to February 2024. As acting chief he provided stability and support to the men and woman who serve our community. I am confident that Chief Vigil will continue the work of lowering crime, engaging our community and helping us seamlessly transition to a permanent police chief.”

Vigil brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, including service with the Sacramento, Richmond and Antioch Police Departments. During his career, he has:

•Managed the Support Services Bureau as captain.

•Served as acting police chief (Aug. 2023–Feb. 2024).

•Completed the POST Command College.

•Earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Cal State Long Beach.

While Vigil steps into this vital role, the City of Antioch will continue its nationwide search for a permanent police chief. Chief Addington will remain available in a support capacity.

New Acting Chief Joe Vigil shares remarks during the press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Video screenshot courtesy of ContraCosta.news

Vigil Thanks Addington, Scott

Vigil shared prepared remarks thanking both Addington and Scott saying, “I would like to take a moment to thank Chief Brian Addington for his time with us. The leadership and direction he provided over the last year has been beneficial and meaningful as we continue to rebuild and move our department forward. I am grateful for the short time I have been able to work with you. I would also like to thank the city manager, Ms. Scott, for her faith in me continuing to move the police department in a positive direction.”

“As we work towards finding a permanent chief, I will continue working with Ms. Scott, City Staff, and all department heads to ensure a safer and stronger Antioch. I want us to continue working with our mayor and city council on moving the agency and the needs of the city forward. Our priorities will continue to be hiring, recruiting, and public safety. We will continually work with staff to examine our deployment strategies and resources along with working with local leaders and our community to help the city thrive. I am looking forward to working with the Department of Justice and making the police department better in every aspect possible.

Transparency, community trust, and crime reduction are priorities. I will update our residents on milestones as we progress on these initiatives. I ask for the community’s involvement, feedback, and support as we take on these challenges together.

Please know you have my full commitment, and I am passionate about the city of Antioch and our Police Department.”

Antioch Human Resources Director Ana Cortez, outgoing-Interim Police Chief Brian Addington and new Acting Chief Joe Vigil during the press conference. Photo courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Addington Offers Final Remarks as Interim Chief

During the press conference Addington offered brief, prepared remarks saying, “I want to take a moment to recognize and congratulate Acting Chief Vigil. When I first arrived, I didn’t know him personally, but I’ve been consistently impressed by his depth of knowledge, his unwavering commitment to constitutional policing, and his strong focus on crime reduction strategies. He truly cares about this community and has been working tirelessly to improve it.

Having now worked alongside him, I can confidently say that he will lead the department in the right direction over the next six months as the national search for a permanent chief is underway.”

Scott Offers Thoughts on Recruiting Process, Thanks Addington

During her remarks, Scott shared her thoughts on the department and permanent chief saying, “Maintaining public safety and public trust in our police department continues to be a top priority for me. One of the most important decisions I will make in my role is choosing a new police chief who will lead our department into a new era.”

“We will take time to choose the right individual for the job that our community deserves,” she added.

“Choosing a new chief is just part of the positive changes we are making at the Antioch Police Department,” Scott continued. “Recently, the City announced a deal with the Justice Department that includes detailed reforms and five years of monitoring by an independent law enforcement consultant approved by the Justic Department. The goal of this monitoring process is to ensure that our police department is adhering to non-discriminatory policing, hiring and discipline.”

In terms of the search for a permanent police chief, the City of Antioch is conducting a robust, nationwide search,” Scott continued. “Our process is thorough, and we are looking for the best candidates to help lead our police department.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to Chief Brian Addington who will be retiring from the acting chief position,” the city manager shared. “Chief Addington has provided guidance, wisdom and a foundation from which we can continue to grow. Chief Addington will still be involved, lending his support and input as we continue to move forward.”

In addition to Scott, the City’s Human Resources Director Ana Cortez was in attendance and available to answer questions from the media about the search.

“Stay tuned for updates as we work toward shaping the future of public safety in Antioch!” a post on the Antioch Police Department’s Facebook page about the press conference stated.



