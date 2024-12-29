Following pursuit from Lafayette, Antioch attempted murder suspect arrested

Antioch Police leaders and SWAT coordinate before deploying to the suspect’s house Saturday night, Dec. 28, 2024. Photo by Allen D. Payton. Suspect Marlon Wheeler. Photo source: Antioch PD. Wheeler crashed into a fence on Somersville Road and was arrested Sunday afternoon Dec. 29th. Photo courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Wanted after Saturday night hours-long lockdown while police surrounded house in search of Marlon Wheeler who faces multiple charges, held on $985,000 bail

Multi-agency effort

By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018 Antioch Police Field Services Division and Allen D. Payton

On Saturday, December 28, 2024, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 4700 block of Knollpark Circle. As officers were enroute, they received several 911 calls reporting the suspect, 30-year-old Marlon Wheeler, shot at his 37-year-old girlfriend. The victim and her three children, an 8-year-old boy and two girls, ages 11 and 14, were able to flee the residence unharmed. A nearby residence and vehicle were struck by gunfire in the process.

Antioch Police cordoned off the surrounding streets and deployed outside the suspect’s house on Knollpark Circle Saturday night, Dec. 28, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Officers on the scene developed information that the suspect lived at the residence and was barricaded inside the home. After numerous attempts by officers to contact Wheeler, the Antioch Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were activated to de-escalate and safely take Wheeler into custody. However, it was later learned he had left between the time police received the call and they arrived on the scene.

Antioch Police-issued alert on the Community Warning System Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. Source: Antioch resident who chose to remain anonymous

Out of an abundance of caution, at 10:12 p.m. a lockdown alert was issued to nearby residents using the Community Warning System and a post on the Antioch Police Facebook page reading, “There is currently law enforcement activity near Country Hills and Knoll Park Circle in Antioch. Residents in the area north of Lone Tree Way and south of Country Hills Drive are advised to shelter in place.

Instructions:

• Go inside immediately.

• Close and lock all windows and doors.

• Do NOT call 9-1-1 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency.

To report suspicious activity, please contact the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Several streets in the area were closed including Knollpark Circle, Knollpark Way and Country Hills Drive between Knollcrest Drive and Parkdale Way and half of Knoll Park was taped off.

A mobile command center was set up on Country Hills Drive and the Brentwood Police Department’s Bearcat tactical vehicle was brought to the scene. An Antioch officer could be heard over a loudspeaker repeatedly identifying themselves, naming the suspect, “Marlon Steve Wheeler” and sometimes “any and all occupants” as well as the address, then saying it’s “surrounded. We would like you to safely surrender. Come out with nothing in your hands. You will not be harmed. You will not be injured. We are not leaving.”

An officer knocks on a neighbor’s door and the Antioch Police M-RAP Rescue Vehicle arrived on scene. Photos by Allen D. Payton

About 11:00 p.m., an officer could be seen knocking on the door of a neighbor’s house across the street from the suspect’s home. At 11:28 p.m. the Antioch PD’s M-RAP vehicle arrived on scene and some of the tools in it were removed by Antioch SWAT members.

A few neighbors who live on Knollpark Circle were held behind the police tape and not allowed to return to their homes. At 12:01 a.m. a woman who lives down the street from the suspect’s house was escorted to her home by an officer. But others who lived closer were not allowed into the cordoned-off area.

Antioch Police SWAT members remove tools from the M-RAP vehicle and an officer escorted a resident to her house. Photos by Allen D. Payton

After several hours of attempts to contact Wheeler, at 12:03 AM the Antioch Police Department’s SWAT team was deployed to the residence and a loud explosion could be heard from the use of a flash-bang device. Then again at 12:27 a.m. another flash-bang device was deployed, and another loud explosion could be heard. APD Lt. Desmond Bittner said the suspect may not be in the house.

The SWAT then entered the home and determined Wheeler was no longer on scene and at 12:45 a.m. the house had been cleared and at approximately 1:00 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Antioch PD thanked the Brentwood Police Department for assisting by lending their armored rescue vehicle. APD also asked the public’s help if anyone who knew Wheeler’s whereabouts to contact the police department and asked to not contact him as he was considered armed and dangerous.

BOLO, Pursuit from Lafayette and Sunday Arrest

Late Sunday morning, Dec. 29th, a “Be On the Lookout” on the APD’s Facebook page and a photo of the suspect writing, “The Antioch Police seeking assistance in locating Marlon Wheeler, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Wheeler, do not approach him. Please call 9-1-1 immediately.

We will provide additional updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your assistance.”

Early Sunday afternoon, a Lafayette Police Officer spotted Wheeler, attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued to Antioch over Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg. As it came into Antioch and Antioch Police learned of the pursuit they took over.

Following crash into fence on Somersville Road in Antioch, police officers search the suspect’s car on Dec. 29, 2024. Photos courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Wheeler was involved in a solo-vehicle collision into a fence near the intersection of Somersville and Buchanan Roads. His vehicle became disabled, and he barricaded inside his car for a short while. Pittsburg PD responded with their armored vehicle. Officers worked diligently to de-escalate the situation, and Wheeler surrendered peacefully a short time later. A firearm was also recovered.

At about 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Antioch Police issued the following update on their Facebook page: “We are pleased to report that Marlon Wheeler is now in custody. Thank you to the Lafayette Police Department and Pittsburg Police Department for their invaluable assistance.

We sincerely appreciate your shares, cooperation, and patience as this incident was resolved. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe!”

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, the five-foot, seven-inch tall, 155-pound Wheeler was born April 23, 1994, was arrested for 187(A) PC – murder, 245(A)(2) PC assault with a firearm, 246 PC shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, 273.5(A) PC – corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a spouse or co-habitant, 30305(A)(1) PC – a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm in possession of ammunition, 29800(A)(1) PC – felon in possession of a firearm and 2800.2(A) VC – felony reckless evasion of a peace officer and the pursued vehicle is driven in a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

He is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $985,000 bail.



