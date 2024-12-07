Attempted robbery incited double shootout homicide in bowling alley parking lot

By Antioch Police Department

Following a detailed investigation into the shooting at the Delta Bowl parking lot on December 7, 2024, Antioch Police Department detectives believe the incident was an attempted robbery in which the suspect, Deantray Reed, a 35-year-old male out of Oakley, and victim, Antonio Drake, a 34-year-old male out of Antioch, exchanged gunfire, resulting in fatal injuries to both individuals.

Based on video surveillance and additional evidence processed in the days after the shooting, it does not appear that the suspect and victim were acquainted. Both firearms involved in the incident were recovered and are undergoing ballistic imaging. At this time, no suspects are outstanding, and the incident appears to be isolated.

Original Incident Overview

As previously reported, at 10:36 PM on the date of the incident, Antioch police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Delta Bowl, located at 3300 Delta Fair Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Drake succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Reed was transported to a nearby hospital, where he also passed away. Both men had criminal records. (See related article)

Investigators determined that the suspect approached the victim while he was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, preparing to leave. A confrontation ensued, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that fatally wounded both individuals. The motive for the attempted robbery remains under investigation.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, which includes Crime Scene Investigators and Violent Crimes Unit detectives, continues to work on this case. Any updates will be provided by the Investigations Bureau as information becomes available.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or via email at abecerra@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent to tips@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD badge Crime Scene tape – Shooting Deaths

