Antioch Police Dispatchers save boater’s life on Christmas Eve

Photo by Antioch PD

Coordinated with multiple agencies

By Antioch Police Department

On the night of December 24, 2024, Dispatcher Autumn Turnage received a 911 call from a man whose boat had sunk near Sherman Island, leaving him stranded in the water and fearing for his life. Over the course of an intense and emotional hour-long call, Turnage demonstrated exceptional skill, composure, and compassion in ensuring the man’s survival.

Despite challenges with communication lines, Turnage remained determined, coordinating between multiple agencies, including the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, Sacramento County, Solano County, and the Coast Guard. With the support of her partner, Dispatcher Taylor Hubbard, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, Turnage provided critical information such as GPS coordinates and location pings from the Rapid Deploy system to aid the Coast Guard in their search efforts.

Throughout the call, Turnage acted as a lifeline for the man, offering constant reassurance during moments of despair and panic. She chose to stay on the line even after transferring him to the Coast Guard, encouraging him to hold on and reminding him he wasn’t alone. At 12:02 AM on Christmas morning, the Coast Guard successfully rescued the man and brought him to safety.

Hubbard’s behind-the-scenes efforts were equally vital, as she managed radio communications, fielded additional calls, and even calmed the man’s panicked friend, ensuring no further risks were taken.

Their dedication, professionalism, and teamwork saved a life and brought hope to a family this holiday season. Antioch is proud to have these extraordinary dispatchers as part of our police department. Please join us in celebrating their heroic efforts!



Antioch Police Dispatchers 12-24-24

