Two men in fatal shootout in Antioch bowling alley parking lot identified

By Allen D. Payton

The Contra Costa Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of Delta Bowl in Antioch on Saturday night, Dec. 7, 2024. Deputy Coroner Livingston said they were Antonio Drake, age 34, male out of Antioch and Deantray Reed, age 35, male out of Oakley.

As previously reported by Antioch Police, Investigators determined Reed approached the victim, Drake, while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle preparing to leave. Gunfire was exchanged between the two males, and both were fatally wounded. Drake succumbed to his gunshot injury in the parking lot and Reed was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital where he also succumbed to his gunshot injury.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, and no other suspects or involved individuals appear to be outstanding.

According to localcrimenews.com, Reed was arrested in June 2010 by Solano County Sheriff’s Deputies for assault with a firearm on a person, shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle/etc. and failure to appear on a felony charge.

In addition, according to court records, he was convicted of second-degree robbery, assault with force likely to cause bodily injury, participation in a criminal street gang, and evading an officer for an incident in San Francisco in 2011.

According to localcrimenews.com, Drake was arrested in November 2013 for burglary, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office. That arrest was made by Concord Police and his middle name was listed as Lorenzo. He was also arrested in February 2015 by Antioch Police for possession of marijuana/hashish for sale, revocation of probation, addict in possession of firearm and possession of ammunition and again, by Antioch Police in January 2017 for possession of a controlled substance for sale and revocation of probation.

