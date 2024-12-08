Gunfire exchange ends with two men dead in Antioch Saturday night

City’s 16th homicide of the year

By Lt. D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On December 7, at 10:36 pm, Antioch police officers responded to the parking lot of Delta Bowl at 3300 Delta Fair Boulevard on the report of a shooting. Shortly after arrival, they discovered two adult males in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males, 34 years old, succumbed to his gunshot injury in the parking lot and the other male was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital where he also succumbed to his gunshot injury.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, took over the investigation. Investigators determined the 35-year-old suspect approached the male victim while he was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle preparing to leave. Gunfire was exchanged between the two males, and both were fatally wounded. At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown, and no other suspects or involved individuals appear to be outstanding.

This crime is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. The victim’s death is the 16th homicide in the city this year.

Additional inquiries or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email abecerra@antiochca.gov. Tips can also be sent to tips@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.