High-speed chase of armed carjackers in Antioch ends in arrest of two

A high-speed chase from Antioch to Bay Point reaching speeds of 112 MPH on Highway 4 ends in arrest of two carjacking suspects Thursday, Dec. 5, 2025. Sources: Vehicle dash cam, body cam video screenshots and photo by APD.

With help from K9, Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Pittsburg PD

By Antioch Police Department

Are you guys keeping score!? Tally two more for the good guys! ARMED CARJACKERS IN CUSTODY!

Thursday night, Dec. 5, 2024, at 6:15pm two victims were sitting in their vehicle in downtown Antioch when two brazen bandits forced them from their vehicle at gunpoint! The uncouth characters fled in the now stolen vehicle. What the two brainy bandits didn’t know is the vehicle had LoJack tracking capabilities.

During the chase, speeds reached 112 miles per hour on Highway 4.

K9 Kona and her leash holder located the vehicle on 18th street and gave chase. Luckily our buddies at Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office have a sweet little helicopter and they happened to be out for an evening cruise! The suspects fled to Bay Point where a platoon sized force of Antioch PD, Pittsburg PD and Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies were waiting. The two suspects were both arrested fleeing from the vehicle!

On a “don’t commit crimes” side note, one of the suspects broke their ankle hopping a fence. They were cleared at the hospital and booked!

See incident video.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



112 MPH chase on Hwy 4 120524 APD

