New Course, New Friends, Same Great Event!

In partnership with Rotary Club of the Delta

By Kiwanis of the Delta-Antioch

We are very excited to bring back the Kiwanis Holiday Run & Walk for Health and Health Fair. This year will be the 48th running of this event. We have partnered with Rotary Club of the Delta to make sure we provide a high-quality event. We have worked to provide a better course, and lots of medals. We also hope our school’s challenge will be bigger than ever.

Races on a new course at Contra Loma Regional Park will include a 3-Mile Run/Walk, Kids Dash with Santa and the 1-Mile Run.

Source: Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch

There will be a medal to the top five runners in every age category, as well as cash prizes and trophies to our top three high school, middle school and elementary schools.

Bib Pick Up will be on Friday, December 13th, at Fleet Feet Brentwood, 6061 Lone Tree Way Suite H, Brentwood, from 5:00-7:00 PM. AUSD students can pick up their bib at school.

Register today at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Antioch/KiwanisHolidayRun. On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The park is located at 1200 Frederickson Lane in Antioch.



New Kiwanis Run Map 2024





48th Annual Holiday Run

