Winners of the Antioch City Council elections offer thanks for victories

By Allen D. Payton

With the processing of as many as 90,000 ballots remaining in the county, the elections of the new Antioch mayor and council members appear to be secure, with the sizeable leads they’ve amassed over their opponents. As such, Ron Bernal’s campaign declared victory, while both Districts 2 and 3 council candidates, Louie Rocha and Don Freitas, shared their appreciation and thoughts about the future.

Bernal Declares Victory in Mayor’s Race

When reached for comment Bernal said, “I just want to thank the Antioch voters and community for their overwhelming support, and I look forward to working together for a better Antioch.”

“I am truly honored by the overwhelming support from the people of Antioch,” he continued. “This victory belongs to our entire community, and I am committed to working to create a safer, more prosperous, and united Antioch for all of us. Thank you to everyone who put their trust in me—now, let’s get to work and make Antioch the city we know it can be. I look forward to collaborating with our residents, community leaders, and businesses to bring positive change to our city.”

With the slogan, “Change Starts Today,” Bernal focused his campaign on the need for change and addressed key issues impacting the community, including the crime and homelessness crises, economic revitalization, community unity, and an end to divisiveness.

In its endorsement of the former Antioch city manager the Herald said, “Bernal offers a calm, mature, respectful, responsible alternative with decades of leadership experience inside City Hall to help guide Antioch in the top position on the city council. Bernal will help lead Antioch away from the impending double-digit deficits projected for the next three fiscal years.”

“Antioch residents deserve a mayor who will put the city’s interest ahead of personal political ambitions and self-promotion,” said the San Jose Mercury News/East Bay Times in its endorsement of Bernal. “He would work to staff-up Antioch’s badly depleted police force.”

“This election was a loud statement from Antioch residents that they are ready for positive change,” Bernal said. “I’m committed to fostering transparency, rebuilding trust in our local government, and creating opportunities for everyone in our city. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves, get to work, and make progress on the issues that matter most to our community.”

Rocha Feeling Confident with Results Says “Voters…Have Spoken”

When reached for comment about the election results, Rocha said, “I know votes are still coming in so, it’s not over yet. But I’m feeling good about my position with the percentage and number of votes in District 2.”

“I’m excited and motivated and hopeful we can make a difference for all of Antioch, as change agents,” he continued. “I think the voters, not only in District 2 but across the city, have spoken that they want a change in leadership. That was the vibe in the overall message I received from residents.”

“The biggest complaint was from people who couldn’t vote for me,” Rocha stated. “They didn’t like the district process and still wanted a sign to show their support.”

“We just had our 45th reunion (for the Antioch High Class of 1978). There were a number of alumni who offered their support. It was amazing how many classmates knew I was running,” he shared. “They said, ‘I wish I could vote for you, brother. It hurts when we hear the negative information about Antioch’ and they want to have it a place we can be proud of, again.”

“I grew up here and I’m still proud to be from here and I want to bring back the pride for the residents of our community,” Rocha added.

Freitas Offers Thanks, Wants to Immediately Work on City Budget

“I just want to thank the Antioch voters and community for their overwhelming support, and I look forward to working together for a better Antioch,” Freitas said when reached for comment.

“I’m thinking the voters of Antioch dramatically indicated they don’t like the policies of Lamar Thorpe and the other two council members,” the former mayor continued. “Each one of us won more than two to one. It’s extraordinary. The citizens, very quiet citizens, have had enough. They’re expecting us to perform to turn this horrible situation around and I think we’re up for the challenge.”

About Bernal, Freitas said, “He has a good solid background. He has good instincts. He’s one of the most qualified council members or mayors we’ve had. He knows how government works. That’s what all three of us have to offer.” “Were heading for bankruptcy and poor Dawn Merchant (the City’s Finance Director) has been telling the council that for years,” he continued. “We have got to focus page by page, item by item on the budget. We have to be fiscally responsible and make sure the funding is there forever. The problem is it’s all backed by ARPA (federal COVID-relief) money. The Opportunity Village homeless hotel is a mess. I am an advocate for transitional housing and wrap-around services. But they’re spending millions and there’s no plan to finance it in the future. I hope Ron and the city council are willing to look at the budget like that.”

“Lamar said, ‘we’re never going back’,” Freitas stated. “But we were fiscally responsible, and we were accountable. We worked collaboratively. We had community meetings on a Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at El Campanil Theatre. We filled up the whole place with several hundred people and when people asked questions, at the next meeting we provided the answers.”

“I don’t want to debate the past. We were elected to find solutions and move forward in a positive fashion. That’s the expectation of the community,” he added.

Estimated Number of Unprocessed Ballots in County

Although, according to the Contra Costa Elections office, the estimated number of unprocessed ballots as of 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, total 191,700, those in Antioch are not expected to change the outcomes in the races for mayor and city council.

Ballots voted at a voting location – 200

Vote-by-mail ballots received on or before Election Day – 170,000

Vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day – 6,500

Provisional ballots – 6,000

Conditional Voter Registration Provisional ballots – 6,000

Other (In Review, Damaged) – 3,000

Total – 191,700.

That’s over 101,000 more ballots than the estimated unprocessed ballots figure provided earlier Wednesday.

The next results update is expected at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. The Elections office has 28 days to certify the election. Then at the following council meeting on either the first or second Tuesday in December, the change in leadership will occur with the new officials being sworn in.



