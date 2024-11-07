Sources: Yes on 4 campaign, CA Secretary of State

SACRAMENTO, CA – On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, the California State Parks Foundation released the following statement reacting to the passage of Proposition 4 –The Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act of 2024. The passage of Prop 4 authorizes up to $10 billion in bonds to help the state become more climate resilient. The investments in state parks will include $175 million in deferred maintenance, $50 million in sea level rise adaptation projects, and $200 million to build parks and recreational facilities in local communities.

“While there are many votes still left to count, we are optimistic that voters passed Prop 4 by a wide margin,” saidRachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “We thank California voters for choosing to supply California’s state park system with desperately needed resources to make our state parks more resilient to extreme weather, sea level rise, wildfires, and other impacts driven by climate change. These funds will also update state park infrastructure, help California acquire new parklands, and create recreation opportunities in local communities.

“As California’s economic fortunes have changed the past few years, and budget surpluses became budget deficits, state parks have faced steep cuts. The passage of Prop 4 is an important step in reversing the budget reductions that cut the deepest.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all.



