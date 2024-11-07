As many as 90,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Contra Costa County

Source: Herald file photo

As of Wednesday; no breakdowns by city; could affect outcomes in Antioch School Board Area 3 Trustee race and District 5 Board of Supervisors election

By Allen D. Payton

According to Dawn Kruger, Media Outreach Coordinator for the Elections Division of the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, as of Wednesday morning there were still as many as 90,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the county.

“We had tallied 291,000 ballots as of Election Day. All the ballots received at the polling places, those were counted on Election Night, except for the Vote By Mail ballots submitted in their sealed envelopes at polling places,” she stated.

Those are part of “the upwards of 90,000 ballots we received included from Drop Boxes which were picked up last on Tuesday afternoon. Those still have to be processed with signature verification, then extraction, then tally,” Kruger explained.

Asked about the additional ballots from the Drop Boxes she said, “The boxes were locked at 8:00 p.m. and the ballots were picked up the following morning.”

“We expect to add all those ballots to the results on Friday’s update,” Kruger stated. “But we continue to receive ballots placed in the mail on Election Day which can be received up to seven days following, which is Tuesday, the 12th.

“We’ll have a better understanding this afternoon.” Kruger added. “By tomorrow afternoon at end of the day, we’ll have more of an exact count up on our website.”

She also shared they do not have a breakdown by city of remaining ballots to be counted.

Unofficial results for the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election as of the update at 1:18 a.m. Nov. 6th. Source: Contra Costa Elections Division

The additional ballots could affect the outcome in close races such as in the Antioch School Board Area 3 Trustee race in which Dee Brown is leading Scott Bergerhouse by 204 votes. It could also change the results in the Board of Supervisors District 5 race in which Pittsburg Councilwoman Shanelle Scales-Preston and Antioch Councilman Mike Barbanica are separated by just 67 votes.

Please check back later for updates to this report.



AUSD Board Area 3 Trustee & CCC Supes D5 2024 results





Counting ballots Election 2024 Results Update

