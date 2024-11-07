Presented by Delta Veterans Group and City of Antioch

With special Veterans of the Year presentation by Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill

Coast Guard helicopter flyover during the parade on W. 2nd Street

It all starts at the Antioch Veterans Memorial at the foot of L Street (the future Veterans Blvd.) near the Marina in the Boat Launch parking lot at 8:00 am with a Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Antioch Rivertown Veterans Lions Club.

Our Veteran’s Day Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. The Parade follows at 11:00 a.m., eastbound on W. 2nd Street and will feature a flyover of a Coast Guard helicopter and the ringing of the bell at El Campanil Theatre at 11:11 a.m.

For more information visit https://deltaveteransgroup.org.



Antioch Veterans Day 2024

