Tuesday evening shooting between two vehicles in Antioch strikes County Social Services building

Shooting between two vehicles on Cavallo Road on Wednesday evening, Oct. 8, 2024, struck the County services building windows and a refrigerator inside. (See yellow circle). Left photo courtesy of Catrina Beverly. Center and right photos provided by a resident who chose to remain anonymous.

“No victims have come forward,” – Antioch Police Lt. John Fortner

16th shooting in city since Sept. 2nd

By Allen D. Payton

A shooting between occupants of two vehicles on Cavallo Road in Antioch, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2024, at about 6:30 p.m. struck the Contra Costa County Social Services building but no individuals.

“No victims have come forward,” said Antioch Police Lt. John Fortner. “We didn’t locate any victims, no hospital calls, nothing.”

“It was two cars going at each other,” he shared. “We’re still looking at video. Basically, what we have, it happened between the Mexican market and the County building in the street.”

Antioch Police investigated the Tuesday evening shooting on Cavallo Road north of E. 18th Street. Photo by a resident who chose to remain anonymous.

“There was a car on the roadway facing south, about the 1700 block of Cavallo, north of E. 18th Street. It was a lighter colored vehicle. A darker colored vehicle heading southbound slowed down as it neared the other vehicle. The occupants of one car started shooting at the other. Both cars ended up making U-turns in the middle of the street and heading northbound, with the darker colored vehicle turning first. So, the lighter colored car may have been chasing the other. We don’t know if it was an exchange or who started it.”

“We’re not aware of any buildings being struck,” he stated. But when informed of the photos provided to the Herald and shared by a resident on social media on Wednesday. Fortner then added, “I will confirm that and get back to you.”

It’s the 16th shooting in Antioch since the first week of September and the third on Cavallo Road, one of which resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man. The first shooting on Sept. 2 resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man who police later said shot first.

To combat the violence the city council on Tuesday night approved spending up to $500,000 on a Violence Reduction Initiative paying outside agency officers up to $200 in double-time pay but not Antioch officers, to assist the “understaffed, overworked police department”, according to District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker in whose district 15 of the shootings have occurred.



