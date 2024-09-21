Friday shooting victim in Antioch dies at hospital, search for suspect’s truck underway

Homicide suspect’s 1999-2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tool rack and black rims taken on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Photos: Antioch PD

Police seek public’s help; city’s 12th homicide this year, 10 others determined to be murder

By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

As previously reported, on Friday, September 20th at approximately 12:27 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to the area of Cavallo Road and Sunset Drive for reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot at least once. It was later confirmed by police that he was shot in the head. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital. The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

The vehicle is a blue 1999-2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a tool rack and black rims. Investigators are asking for any information related to this vehicle or the incident.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147

or by email jcox@antiochca.gov.

According to the Antioch Police Department’s Crime Statistics there have been 10 murders this year though August. With the shooting homicide reported earlier this month the latest incident is the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



