18-year-old is victim of 12th shooting in Antioch this month

Has life-threatening injuries; police seek unknown suspect

Mayor blames shootings on lack of jobs

By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Friday, September 20, 2024, at approximately 12:27 P.M., Antioch police officers responded to the area of Cavallo Road and Sunset Drive for a report of shots fired. As officers were responding, additional callers reported that at least one person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and evidence and witness statements are being collected. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

The young man is the victim of the 12th shooting in Antioch, this month and the ninth in the past two weeks. Most of them occurred in the Sycamore Corridor across town from the location of this latest shooting. (See related article)

In a KTVU FOX2 news report on Tuesday, while participating in a labor union protest in Antioch, Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe blamed the shootings on the lack of jobs saying, “people aren’t employed…they don’t have work.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.