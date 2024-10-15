King leads Rocha in campaign fundraising for Antioch Council District 2 race

Dominique King and Louie Rocha are both running for the first time for the Antioch City Council in District 2.

Over $34K raised since last November, Rocha started his campaign in July

Most of King’s funds are from unions, most of Rocha’s are from within Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

In the fundraising battle for the Antioch City Council District 2 race on the November ballot, with one month remaining as of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Dominique King has raised $34,574 compared to $22,912.13 for Louie Rocha. King started her campaign in Sept. 2023 and received her first reportable contribution last November while Rocha didn’t form his campaign committee until July and received his first reportable contribution on August 21st.

King’s Campaign Cash

King’s campaign cash contributions were $11,755 for the period plus, an additional $4,700 reported after Sept. 21st using a required Form 497, for a total of $16,455 raised this year. The total includes $777 in loans from herself. On the Schedule B – Part 1, Loans Received page of her Form 460 King lists herself as “Columnist, Clayton Pioneer Newspaper,” not as the owner of Lean In With The Kings, the business for which her three ballot designations apply as her primary profession and source of income, including the controversial term “Educator”, as previously reported. Add in the $5,342 that she raised last year, and it brings King’s total received to $34,574, placing her in first in the fundraising battle of all five council candidates, including the three in District 3. (See related article)

The Antioch Parks and Recreation Commission Chair’s largest contributions were $5,860 from the International Brotherhood of Boilermaker Iron Ship Builders Blacksmith Forgers and Helpers Local 549 which exceeded the state maximum contribution limits for council candidates in cities with no local campaign finance limits, and the state Fair Political Practices Commissions’ (FPPC’s) Rules by $360. As such, she will have to return that amount to be in compliance.

Like Addison Peterson in the District 3 race, King received $2,500 from Sander Straus of Lafayette, listed as retired, but according to InfluenceWatch.org, he is a “mathematician and financial investment consultant who is a major donor to Democratic Party candidates and…a major contributor to progressive-left immigration, social policy, and environmental organizations;” $1,500 from Operating Engineers 3 District 20 of Concord, $1,200 from Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Power in Sacramento, $1,000 each from Contra Costa United Working Families of Oakland and U.A. (Plumbers-Steamfitters-Refrigeration Union) Local 342 in Concord, and $500 each from Plumbing Industry Consumer Protection Fund in Martinez and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund in New York, NY, which is the political arm of Moms Demand Action, of which King is a local member.

Of the $14,560 reportable contributions received by King’s campaign, only $100 was from within Antioch, $2,900 was from outside, $11,060 was from unions and $500 from a Political Action Committee (PAC). She also received a total of $1,418 in contributions of less than $100 each.

King spent $12,268.20 during the period for a total of 19,951.90 this year. With the $210.14 spent last year that brings her total to $20,162.04 spent on King’s campaign through Sept. 21st.

Her campaign’s largest expenditures include $3,325.00 to Eldridge Political Partners in San Jose for professional services, covering her Treasurer Jordan Eldridge and Assistant Treasurer Vincent Hernandez, $2,500 to Iconic Strategies Inc. of Hayward for consulting, $1,688 to Budget Watchdogs and Voter Newsletter of Torrance and $918 to CA Slates in Long Beach all for slate mailers, $900 to Political Data Inc. of Norwalk, $772.86 to AABCO Printing of Concord and $750 to Borja Plus of San Leandro for walk piece design.

King, Eldridge and Hernandez were all asked about the International Brotherhood of Boilermaker’s contributions exceeding the limits, if she will have to return the $360 or if there is an exception for unions that are not apparent in the FPPC’s rules. They were also asked, if the rules do apply to unions, were they aware the second contribution received on August 22nd exceeded the limits, did the campaign “return…the portion in excess within 72 hours of receipt” as required and if they weren’t aware, did they return the $360 “within 14 days of receipt” to be in compliance.

The return of funds is not accounted for on King’s Form 460 for the period, so, they were asked if the amount does exceed the limits, will they now return the excess amount and submit a Form 460 Amendment.

Following no response from the candidate and her treasurers, the questions were then sent to King’s campaign consultant Crystal Araujo who responded, “Our treasurer has received your message and is looking into it. However, given the time of the season we need your patience.” Less than 30 minutes later Eldridge responded, “The contribution has already been refunded. It will show as such on next report.”

King had an Ending Cash Balance of $9,514.86 for the period. But with the additional $4,700 received after Sept. 21st and the return of the $360 that left her campaign with $13,854.86 remaining to spend. See King’s Form 460 0701-092124, Form 497 100124 and Form 497 100924

Rocha’s Receipts

King’s opponent, former Antioch High School principal, Louie Rocha received $17,912.13 during the period including $1,868.13 in nonmonetary contributions. He also received $5,000 after Sept. 21st for a total of $22,912.13 received during the campaign.

His largest contributions included the aforementioned $5,000 from Jessica Fernandez of Antioch, a Registered Nurse with Sutter Hospital, $3,000 from his mother Antioch School Board Trustee Mary Rocha’s campaign committee, $2,500 from Republic Services – Awin Management, Inc. of Phoenix, AZ, Antioch’s garbage company; $2,000 from former Antioch High track and field coach Michael Hurd of Antioch, listed as retired, in-kind contributions of $1,200 from My Legacy Matters, Inc. of Vallejo for postcards and $532.95 from Netbrands Media Corporation Houston, TX for yard signs; $500 from former Antioch High Athletic Director Steve Sanchez of Oakley, listed as retired and Earlene Lanter of Antioch, listed as self-employed with Jim Lanter, State Farm Insurance in Antioch. Rocha received $250 from City Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock’s 2022 re-election campaign committee and $150 from the councilwoman, as well as $250 from Don Freitas, both listed as retired.

Of the $17,647 raised in reportable contributions of $100 or more, he received $12,048 from within Antioch and $5,599 from outside the city. He received $897 total in contributions of less than $100 each.

The first-time candidate’s campaign spent $16,813.86 during the filing period and his largest expenditures were for $4,800 to Mesa Outdoor Billboard for Hwy 4 sign advertising, $3,712.52 to JB Services in Martinez for literature, $2,439.13 to My Legacy Matters, Inc. of Vallejo for signs and literature and $1,300 to Election Digest and Senior Advocate in Torrance, CA for slate mailers,

Rocha’s campaign had an Ending Cash Balance of $1,098.27 for the period plus, the $5,000 received on Oct. 15th leaving him with $6,097.27 remaining to spend. See Rocha’s Form 460 0701-092124 and Form 497 101524

Next Reports Due Oct. 24th

According to the California Secretary of State, the next reporting period ends on Oct. 19th and the candidates’ campaign committees must submit another Form 460 by Oct. 24th. All the campaign finance reports for mayor and city council candidates can be found on the City of Antioch Public Portal for Campaign Finance Disclosure.

The election is November 5th.



Dominique King & Louie Rocha

