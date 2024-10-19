By Chris Toler, Fire Captain, PIO, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Contra Costa Fire) is excited to announce the 2024 Contra Costa Fire Annual Open House. The media and community are welcome and encouraged to attend this family-friendly event to see Contra Costa Fire up close. Multiple live demonstrations are scheduled. The live demonstrations are designed to display many of the services provided by Contra Costa Fire. The public will also have access to fire engines, meet firefighters, learn how to be fire safe and have the opportunity to ask questions.

All attendees, please adhere to parking signage and instructions. Free parking for the event is being provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2930 Treat Blvd. The church is located directly across the street from the training grounds.

WHERE: Contra Costa Fire Training and Safety Division, 2945 Treat Blvd., Concord

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

About Con Fire – Contra Costa Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 770,000 residents in 12 cities (Antioch, Brentwood, Clayton, Concord, Lafayette, Martinez, Oakley, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo and Walnut Creek) and 10 unincorporated areas across our expanded 553 square-mile jurisdiction. The District comprises 34 fire stations, 40 companies and more than 500 employees. Through our unique ambulance Alliance, the District delivers EMS and ambulance transport services to much of Contra Costa County. Contra Costa Fire remains dedicated to preserving life, property, and the environment.



