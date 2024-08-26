Parks and Rec Commission chair Dominique King switches up, runs for Antioch City Council

Source: Dominique King campaign

Against son of opponent in 2022 school board race

Announces endorsements of former State Superintendent Tom Torlakson, Contra Costa County Building and Construction Trades Council, local unions

Uses “Educator” title in approved ballot designation without 4-year college degree, teaching credential or saying where she teaches

By Allen D. Payton

After unsuccessfully seeking a seat on the Antioch School Board in 2022, this year, current Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Dominique King has switched to running for the Antioch City Council in District 2, instead. She both formed her committee and based it in San Jose, where her treasurer is located, and filed her intent to run last September, then King began raising funds in November. Launching without a public announcement other than on her campaign’s Facebook page, she held a campaign kickoff in May. King’s ballot designation is Businesswoman, Educator, Consultant and the campaign theme is “Moving Antioch Forward Together”.

However, while she is a volunteer educational advocate for families, King doesn’t have a four-year college degree or teaching credential, which are required to be a teacher in California, nor will say where she teaches. King also won’t say to what position she currently holds that the title of “Consultant” refers.

Asked why she switched her focus from education to city issues, King said, “While the responsibilities of the school board and city council differ, my life experiences, deep community involvement, professional background, and widely available data reveal the intrinsic connection between challenges in our educational system and broader societal issues such as public safety, housing instability, economic disparity, infrastructure challenges and the erosion of community connectedness. Addressing these interconnected problems is central to my daily work within the community. I am running for Antioch City Council, District 2, to address these challenges through collaboration, budget-consciousness, transparency, and an inclusive approach to move Antioch forward together.”

On Friday, Aug. 16, King’s campaign issued the following announcement of her major endorsements as well as other information about the candidate:

“Since her campaign kickoff in May, Dominique King has garnered broad support from across the city and the county that includes elected officials, community leaders, working families, advocates, and small business owners. King has also raised almost $25,000. With growing support from all sides of Antioch and the county, Dominique King is honored to officially announce the endorsements of former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, former City of Antioch Chief of Police Steven Ford, Contra Costa County Building and Construction Trades Council, labor affiliates: IBEW Local 302, Boilermakers Local 549, Iron Workers Local 378, UA Plumbers, Steamfitters Local 159, SEIU-UHW and many more listed on her website.”

“I am pleased to endorse Dominique King for the Antioch City Council. She has a clear vision for our community combined with extensive positive energy,” said Torlakson. “She has a deep passion for public service and for helping our youth and families. Dominique’s leadership skills will help us greatly during these challenging times.”

The press release continued, “This endorsement from Torlakson, who started his public service on the dais of the Antioch City Council, shows the campaign is building strong momentum towards November.

“King’s priorities include public safety, economic growth, housing, infrastructure, and community engagement,” here announcement shared. “As a proactive and compassionate leader, she is committed to working tirelessly to create a safer, more equitable, and prosperous future for all members of the community.”

“Be a part of Moving Antioch Forward Together this November and join the movement!”

Community Service

“King currently serves as Chair of the Antioch Parks and Recreation Commission, where she has been busy taking on an array of issues, including working on the Rivertown Community Space, a project instrumental in beginning the efforts to revitalize the historic downtown area,” her campaign press release continued. “For the last seven years, King has volunteered and supported Antioch families through educational advocacy by helping families with children who need additional educational support, including children with special needs. She is also a board member for the Delta Learning Center in Antioch and established the first Antioch group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.”

Education, Business and Work Experience, Family

Kenneth and Dominique King and children. Source: 6/16/24 post on King’s campaign Facebook page.

According to her LinkedIn profile, King earned an associate’s degree in psychology from Los Medanos College and since June 2022 has been Chief Information Officer for the Oscar Grant Foundation, the organization named for the young man shot and killed by BART Police on New Year’s Day 2009. King shared that she is his mother’s goddaughter. About the organization she shared, “The foundation operates in the East Bay and collaborates with other organizations throughout Contra Costa County.”

In addition, since 2019, King and her husband Kenneth, an Alameda County Deputy Sheriff, have owned Lean In With The Kings, in which their “mission is to educate couples and families on how to foster healthy relationships.” She also continues to write as a columnist for the Clayton and Concord Pioneer newspaper, which is how she lists herself on the campaign finance report. (See below)

King says she and her husband chose Antioch and its community to raise their three children including two currently in the Antioch Unified School District.

Questions Go Unanswered, Won’t Say How She’s Considered an Educator, Consultant

Kiing was asked how she is considered an educator, where she teaches without a four-year degree and a teaching credential, and where she performs the volunteer work mentioned in her campaign’s press release and if that’s done at the Delta Learning Center. She was also asked to which position on her LinkedIn profile does the title consultant refer.

Without answering the questions directly, King responded, “My ballot designation was reviewed and approved. I trust that if I had not met the necessary requirements during the local and county election review process, my designation would have been rejected. My role on the Delta Learning Center Board is distinct from my independent work as an educational advocate.”

King was asked again on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23, how she can be considered an “Educator” and where does she teach, since she doesn’t have a four-year degree nor a teaching credential, or if her teaching is done through the Lean in With the Kings business.

The dictionary definition was shared with her of, “a person who provides instruction or education; a teacher” and that the NEA has a Code of Ethics for Educators, which are for their members who are credentialed teachers. – Code of Ethics for Educators | NEA The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has Educator Rules of Conduct and Responsibilities. www.ctc.ca.gov/credentials/rules-of-conduct

Finally, King was informed that according to EdSource.org to be a teacher in California and “To earn a preliminary teaching credential a teacher must have:

A bachelor’s degree.

Completed an accredited teacher preparation program.

Completed 600 hours of student teaching.

Been fingerprinted and passed a background check.

Taken required tests or completed university-approved coursework.

Completed a course or passed a test on the provisions and principles of the U.S. Constitution.

Earned a recommendation from their teacher preparation program.”

So, while the use of the term for her ballot designation may have been approved, if she hasn’t done what is listed above isn’t it misleading to the voters.

King was also asked again about the major for her Associates degree from LMC, if she you changed it from International Business, as was included in the article about her 2022 campaign, to Psychology, as it shows on her LinkedIn profile, and if so, when did she change it and when did she earn her AA.

Finally, King was asked again on Friday, August 23rd which position on her LinkedIn profile refers to her ballot designation title of “Consultant”, if it’s a paid or volunteer position, and does it apply to what was written in her press release: “For the last seven years, King has volunteered and supported Antioch families through educational advocacy by helping families with children who need additional educational support, including children with special needs.” She was given one more opportunity late Sunday night, Aug. 25th to respond by noon, today, Monday, August 26th. But she did not respond prior to publication time at 5:55 p.m.

Campaign Finances Show Help from Husband, One Union, Business Owners, Activists, Politicians

Although her campaign claims to have raised $25,000, King’s Form 460 finance reports show she raised $5,342 last year and $12,683 for a total of $18,025. King’s largest contributors include $5,000 from her husband, $2,000 from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 302 Community Candidates PAC; $1,000 from political campaign consultant Melody Howe Weintraub of Lafayette, listed as the consultant, owner of Winning Results; $700 from Gigi Crowder of Antioch, listed as the Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Contra Costa and $500 from Best Consulting, LLC in Walnut Creek.

In addition, King received $350 from Antioch School Board Area 2 Trustee Dr. Jag Lathan, $250 from Brentwood Councilwoman Jovita Mendoza, $198 from Antioch Police Oversight Commissioner Harry Thurston, plus, $300 from Frank Sterling, $150 from Devin Williams and $125 from Patricia Granados all of whom speak regularly during public comments at most council meetings; and $100 each from Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson, former Antioch City Manager Cornelius “Con” Johnson and Antioch School Board Area 4 Trustee candidate Olga Smith. King also raised $2,535 in contributions of less than $100 and loaned her campaign $300.

Of the contributions of $100 or more, not including the funds from her husband and from the IBEW, totaling $8,160 as of June 30th, King received $3,836 or 47% from within Antioch and $4,324 or 53% from outside the city.

As of June 30th, King’s campaign had spent $7,893.84 leaving her with an Ending Cash Balance of $9,292.06. Most of her Payments Made were to businesses outside of Antioch and the largest expenses were $2,650 to Eldridge Political Partners in San Jose, of which President and Founder Jordan Eldridge is serving as her campaign treasurer; $2,500 to Iconic Strategies, Inc. of Hayward for consulting; $1,200 to Sumthing Antioch restaurant for a fundraiser, and $1,000 to Kingdom Graphix in Antioch.

Other than one minor mistake in the Per Election To Date total for the contributions from Jag Lathan, which doesn’t change the totals, King’s campaign finance reports are accurate and comply with legal disclosure requirements. She responded, “I will work with my campaign treasurer to review and either verify or correct the Per Election To Date total to accurately reflect a donor’s contribution.”

King was asked if she had raised an additional $7,000 since the end of June, if so, from whom were the major contributions received, if they were from some of the unions that have endorsed her, as well as for the amounts. Finally, she was asked to provide the names and amounts for contributions of $500 or more since June 30th. She responded, “Additional funds were raised, including contributions from personal funds, individual donors and endorsing unions.” See Form 460 reports for 0101-12312023 and 0101-063023.

For more information about King’s campaign visit www.dominiqueking4antioch.com or email votedominiqueking@gmail.com.

As previously reported, King faces one opponent in the race, former Antioch High School principal Louie Rocha, whose mother is Antioch School Board Area 5 Trustee Mary Rocha. The election is November 5th.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Kenneth & Dominique King and family





Dominique King for ACC24

