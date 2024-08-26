Antioch Police welcomes new officer to the force, promotes Vigil to captain

Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington administers the Oath of Honor to new Captain Joe Vigil (left) and new Officer Michael Roy, Jr. (center) on Monday, August 26, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

During a ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Monday, August 26, 2024, Interim Chief Brian Addington administered the oath of office to new Captain Joe Vigil and the department’s new Officer Michael Roy, Jr., a lateral hire from the Oakland Police Department.

In the past two years, Vigil has served in both an acting capacity for the position and as acting police chief, prior to Addington being hired earlier this year.

“As we continue to work on rebuilding our police department it brings fresh opportunities,” the chief said.

About Vigil and Roy he said, “They had the love support and continued encouragement from their families and co-workers to get them to this point.”

Addington then read from prepared remarks about each of the two men:

New Antioch Police Captain Joe Vigil is given his oath of office by Interim Chief Brian Addington and is pinned with his new badge and hugged by “Pops”, his father, Joe Vigil, Sr.

Captain Joe Vigil

Captain Joe Vigil (pronounced “vee-hill”) is a dedicated law enforcement professional with 25 years of distinguished service. Throughout his career, he has served with the Sacramento, Richmond and Antioch Police Departments, contributing his expertise and leadership to various roles. Captain Vigil has been an instructor in multiple disciplines, coordinated extensive training programs, and successfully led numerous units as an experienced investigator. He has also earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Cal State Long Beach.

Over the past year, Captain Vigil has overseen the Support Services Bureau, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. His commitment to professional development is further evidenced by his recent completion of the Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training’s (POST) Command College, positioning him as a leader prepared to meet the complex challenges of modern policing.

For over a year, he served as the acting Captain and Acting Police Chief. August 2023 through February 2024 – acting Chief. This was an incredibly challenging assignment, but it truly highlights his unwavering character and deep commitment to serving the community and our department with dedication and integrity. His willingness to tackle such difficult tasks exemplifies the kind of leadership and resilience that inspires us all.

Beyond his professional achievements, Captain Vigil has been married for almost twenty years and has three beautiful children. He is well-rounded and enjoys reading, cycling, and cherishing time with family and friends.

A fun fact about Captain Vigil is his passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he would train every day if he could.

“Less than one percent of our profession graduates from POST Command College,” Addington also shared.

Vigil had his father, Joe Vigil, Sr., who he referred to as “Pops” pin the new Captain’s badge to his uniform.

He said, “I’m not a man of a lot of words, so, I’ll keep it short and sweet. First and foremost, I want to thank my family, all the admin, here, Chief, everyone on the city side. Believe it or not, everyone in this room at some point or another I’ve had the obligation and opportunity to work with have helped me get here, good, bad or indifferent and I’m truly grateful for each and everyone of you. Thank you very much.”

New Antioch Police Officer Michael Roy is given his oath of office by Interim Chief Brian Addington and his badge is pinned to his uniform by best friend Will Wynhamer on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Michael Roy, Jr. – Lateral Police Officer

Michael was born in Stockton, California, where he grew up. During high school, he played football and wrestled. Before becoming a police officer, Michael was a commercial truck driver.

Michael is a lateral police officer with almost two years of experience with the Oakland Police Department, where he served with distinction.

Michael is married, and he has a beautiful two-year-old daughter.

Fun Fact: He loves lifting weights and spending time with his family and is a huge 49ers fan.

Roy asked his best friend Will Wynhamer to pin on his badge.

He also offered a few words saying, “I’m 27 years old. I’m very happy that you’ve given me this opportunity. I want to bridge the gap between civilian and law enforcement.”

Oath of Honor

The two men were then administered the International Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Oath of Honor by Addington, committing themselves to the “highest ethical standards in law enforcement” he said. That was followed by a reception and photos with family and friends.

Addington later shared that he expects to swear in two more officers in about two weeks.



