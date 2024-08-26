Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees

The Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame who are celebrating its 17th year of distinguished athletes, will induct its Class of 2024 on October 5th at Lone Tree Golf Course & Event Center in Antioch. The Hall of Fame Gala starting at 5pm will honor 13 talented individual athletes, one former coach, one community leader and one outstanding team.

This year’s inductees (including the high school they attended and their graduating year) are Bob Garrison, All-Around Male Athlete (Antioch 1996); Jasmine Cox, All-Around Female Athlete (Deer Valley 2008); Jenna Carvajal, Individual Female Athlete, Cross Country (Deer Valley 2005); Sheena Wellman, Individual Female Athlete, Swimming (Deer Valley 2001); Kendra Rowland, Individual Female Athlete, Volleyball (Deer Valley 2007); Carrie Tucker, Individual Female Athlete, Swimming (Antioch 1993); Taiwan Jones, Individual Male Athlete, Football (Deer Valley 2007); John Murphy, Individual Male Athlete, Football (Antioch 1986); Trevor Graifman, Individual Male Athlete, Diving (Antioch 2008); Josh Winfield (posthumous), Individual Male Athlete, Track & Field (Deer Valley 2008); Jason Stephens, Individual Male Athlete, Swimming (Antioch 1994); Ben McCorriston, Individual Male Athlete, Wrestling (Antioch 2005); Gerald Circo, Individual Male Athlete, Special Recognition (Antioch 1962); Rich Woods, Outstanding Coach, Football (Deer Valley 2004-2015); Gordon Gravelle, Community Leader; 2004-2005 Antioch Boys Wrestling Team, Outstanding Team.

A limited number of tickets are now on sale to the public. The price for each ticket is $90. Tickets can be purchased on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1pm – 4pm in the museum office located at 1500 West 4th Street in Antioch. Or by calling (925) 238-0565 or email us at sportslegends@comcast.net. Visit us at www.antiochsportslegends.com

This dinner event sells out! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support this year’s ‘Best of the Best’ athletes from Antioch and Deer Valley High School.

Complete bio’s and pictures will be unveiled on Saturday, October 5th along with the display cases inside our museum featuring our inductees’ sports history journeys.

CONGRATULATIONS to all of our Class of 2024 athletes!



Antioch Sports Legends 2024 dinner info





Antioch Sports Legends 2024 Class

