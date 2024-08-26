Are you a Traffic Safety Champion? Win $500 in cash and prizes in statewide contest

Presented by the CA Office of Traffic Safety, CA Department of Transportation & iHeart Media

Entry deadline: Aug. 29

WHAT: The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) are teaming up with iHeartMedia to announce a statewide contest for a chance to win up to $500 in cash gift cards and prizes. To enter, participants will share with us how they are a traffic safety champion and make a commitment to safe road behaviors. This contest is only open to individuals who are legal U.S. residents of the State of California. Any participants ages 14 and up can enter the contest. For participants under the age of 18 years old, a parent/guardian must sign the registration form.

WHY: Twelve people are killed on California roads every day. The roads are shared by drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, electric scooters, and other mobility assistance devices such as wheelchairs. When we’re on the road, every action we take gets us to a safer place. Safe roads depend on all of us. The objective is to encourage others to share how they watch out for one another as we start a movement for safer roads together.

WHEN: Contest and submission period: Now through 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 29, 2024.

Winner notification: September 2024/Public Winner Announcement: September 2024.

WHERE: Visit the Go Safely California website for more details and to enter today! https://gosafelyca.org/safer-roads-contest/

WHO: The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS)

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans)

*All prizes courtesy of iHeartMedia



OTS – Safer Roads Contest Flyer





OTS – Safer Roads Contest Graphic top & FB

