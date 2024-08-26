More events statewide Sept. 7-15

Join the “Find 30 Species for CA 30×30” Biodiversity Week Challenge!

By Mt. Diablo State Park staff

Did you know over 600 species of plants grow on Mount Diablo? We are part of what makes California a #biodiversity hotspot with 32% of all #nativeplants found in the U.S.!

Join us on California Biodiversity Day, Saturday, September 7th, for a guided hike to celebrate California and Mount Diablo’s biodiversity. We’ll visit the park’s Coulter pines, discover why they are also called big-cone pine, and learn about the challenges they are facing. Our acting Natural Resources Manager for the District will be on hand to share how we are trying to both help the trees and enhance biodiversity in the area with methods including prescribed fire.

You can be part of the effort too by participating in the day’s bioblitz to record what is living in the area now so we can see what changes later. If you’d like to do this, no special knowledge is required, just bring a phone or camera and download the iNaturalist app.

From 9am-noon on Saturday, September 7. Meets at the Mitchell Canyon Visitor Center located in Mount Diablo State Park at the south end of Mitchell Canyon Road in Clayton. Fee: $6 per vehicle, $5 for seniors. Pay with check or exact change or pay digitally by scanning the QR code by the entrance sign. Bring your curiosity, plenty of water, and wear sturdy shoes.

California Biodiversity Day Events

From September 7–15, join in one or more of the many California Biodiversity Day events being held across the state! Get outside and explore the nature around you—in your backyard, neighborhood, local parks, and open spaces—and share your findings on iNaturalist. No matter where you are in California, you can discover and celebrate nature and contribute to our understanding of where plants and animals are found!

As a global biodiversity hotspot, California has an immense array of nature to explore. We’ve compiled a few resources to guide folks in learning more about the nature around them, while contributing valuable data that can be used to answer important local conservation questions.

Help celebrate California’s biodiversity and help inform the state’s 30×30 initiative by taking a closer look at nearby nature and documenting your finds on iNaturalist! Explore the nature around you however you choose, whether that’s visiting the coast, enjoying a long hike, walking to a nearby park, observing the birds outside your window, or looking for spiders under your couch.

September 7 – 15, the California Natural Resources Agency is putting forth a challenge for California Biodiversity Week: can you find and document 30 species in California?

Participating is easy!

Download the iNaturalist app & make an account. Join the “Find 30 Species Challenge” project(look in the upper right corner of the “About” section for the Join button). September 7- 15, find and photograph 30 (or more!) wild plants, animals and fungus anywhere in California. Learn more as your observations are identified.

By joining the project, any observations you make in California from September 7 to 15 will automatically be added to the project and will help inform the California 30×30 initiative.

Make observations in your neighborhood, in your local park, while out hiking… or join in one of the many events being held throughout California during California Biodiversity Week.

Spread the word! Use the hashtag on social media #CABiodiversityDay. For more information visit Find 30 Species Project.

Other ways to explore California’s Biodiversity

There are events and activities being held around the state for California Biodiversity Week! Check out the California Biodiversity Day website to find a bioblitz to participate in, a talk to attend, or a nature walk to join!

Try to get bingo with these California Biodiversity Bingo sheets you can download and play with your family, friends, and community!

Background

Established in 2018, California Biodiversity Dayis part of California’s first Biodiversity Initiative to safeguard the state’s natural heritage in response to the growing loss of biodiversity across the state. In 2020, a groundbreaking Executive Order was signed to protect 30% of California’s lands and waters by 2030, known as California 30×30 . Together, these initiatives protect biodiversity, build resilience to climate change, and ensure equitable access to nature for all Californians. By participating in California Biodiversity Day, you can connect with the nature around you while also contributing to these important conservation goals.

For more information visit California Biodiversity Day | California Academy of Sciences and for list of events visit California Biodiversity Day.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



