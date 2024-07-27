Retired Antioch High principal Louie Rocha to run for city council

Retired Antioch High Principal, Louie Rocha is running for Antioch City Council in District 2. Photo courtesy of Louie Rocha for Antioch City Council District 2, 2024

To replace District 2 Councilman Barbanica who’s running for county supervisor

“I believe organizational change starts with change of leadership,” – Louie Rocha

By Allen D. Payton

Louie Rocha, the retired principal of Antioch High School, announced his campaign for the Antioch City Council in District 2, today, July 27, 2024. He is running for the open seat to replace current Councilman Mike Barbanica who chose to run for county supervisor, instead of re-election. Rocha is the son of former mayor and current school board trustee, Mary Rocha.

AUSD Trustee Mary Rocha presents her son, AHS Principal Louie Rocha with his “retirement diploma” during his final graduation ceremony in June 2022. Herald file photo

In a statement issued Saturday morning Rocha wrote, “I am a 55-year resident of our community. I grew up in the Mira Vista neighborhood in District 2 and graduated from Antioch High School in 1979.

Following college graduation from SDSU (San Diego State University) in 1984, I returned home to marry my wife, Tammy of 38 years, purchase our family home and raise our twin sons, Louis and Ruben.

I am the retired principal of Antioch High School who served our community as a teacher, football coach, counselor, and school administrator.

As a lifetime resident of Antioch, I have a vested interest in the future of our community. I am concerned about the current challenges that are impacting the health and safety of our residents. Decisions made today will determine the future of our beloved community. I have decided to run for City Council because I believe organizational change starts with change of leadership. Based on the Grand Jury report, there are numerous Brown Act and Human Resources violations that have resulted in high turnover of city staff due to a toxic work environment.

I am committed to restoring city leadership staffing and law enforcement staffing within the allocated resources for vacant positions.

I am committed to resolving the problems of today with long-term solutions that will create a safe, healthy and inclusive community for all of our residents and local businesses.

‘Focused on our Future’

Thank you,

Louie Rocha”

————–

The first-time candidate for public office also shared his resume showing his extensive background serving the Antioch community.

Employment:

Program Coordinator, Antioch Sports Legends Hall of Fame Museum at Antioch Historical Society 2022-2024

Itinerant School Administrator AUSD 2023-2024

Retired Principal of Antioch High School. 2006-2022

Assistant Principal at Antioch High School 1999-2006

Varsity Football Coach at Antioch High School 1995-1999

School Guidance Counselor at Prospects High School 1996-1999

REACH Project Teacher / Counselor at Park Jr. High School 1985-1996

Elected Offices:

Antioch Community Foundation (ACF) Board Member/ Secretary 2022-2024

California Interscholastic Federation (CIF)

Executive Committee 2022-2026

North Coast Section (NCS)

Executive Committee 2019-2024

President 2021-2023

American College Testing (ACT)

ACT State Organization President 2016-2018

Honors / Awards

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier Congressional Record of Recognition, Principal of AHS College and Career Academies 2022

Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Secondary School Principal of the Year 2017

Los Medanos Community College Cesar Chavez Educator Award 2016

President, Antioch Management Association (AMA) 2007-2010 (Serving AUSD employees)

Education:

Saint Mary’s College, Master of Arts Degree in Educational Leadership 1992

San Diego State University, Bachelor of Arts Degree Psychology 1985

Los Medanos College, Associate of Sciences Degree 1982

Antioch High School, Graduation Diploma 1979

Faces At Least One Opponent

So far, Rocha, who is also a grandfather of four, is the only candidate to officially announce for the open seat. However, according to her campaign’s Facebook page discovered by the Herald, today, Dominique King, who unsuccessfully ran against Mary Rocha for school board in Area 5 in 2022, posted her campaign logo on Nov. 19, 2023, raised funds last December and held a campaign kick-off event on May 19th. According to the City Clerk’s campaign finance portal, King filed her Candidate Intention Statement on Sept. 29, 2023, and formed her committee on Oct. 17, last year.

Rocha said he doesn’t yet have a campaign website or Facebook page but is expected to have the setup by next week.

The filing period for the seat will be extended until Wednesday, Aug. 14th since the incumbent is not running for re-election.



Louie Rocha

