Sutter Delta among nine Sutter hospitals honored for efforts to improve maternity care, reduce c-section rates

In the United States, nearly one of three American babies enters the world through a surgical birth. For some mothers, cesarean deliveries (C-sections) can be the safest or only way to deliver a healthy newborn. However, some women undergo surgery for no medical reason, exposing both mother and baby to potentially avoidable complications.

As data shows C-section rates above national health goals, many hospitals in California have responded. One example is the Sutter Health system. Teams from its hospitals have implemented initiatives and best practices to reduce C-section rates among first-time moms with low-risk births.

Recently, nine Sutter hospitals earned recognition by the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC). The CMQCC acknowledges hospitals for going above and beyond to provide high quality, safe care to California’s mothers, birthing people and newborns.

“Across our birthing centers, we promote evidence-based practices, and track and publicly report our C-section rates to continuously help drive improvements in maternity care,” said Dr. William Isenberg, Sutter Health chief medical & quality officer. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide the best care possible for mothers and babies and are grateful to be honored for these efforts.”

Sutter Health hospitals recognized in the annual CMQCC Quality and Engagement Awards, include:

Superstar Award: Large Birth Volume Hospitals

This award recognizes hospitals that exhibit high levels of engagement with the CMQCC Maternal Data Center (MDC).

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

Quality & Sustainability Award: NTSV Cesarean Delivery Rate

Awarded to hospitals that met and maintained California’s target rate for the NTSV (Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex) Cesarean Birth measure for three consecutive years.

Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center

Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center – Van Ness Campus

Sutter Coast Hospital

Sutter Davis Hospital

Sutter Delta Medical Center

Sutter’s Eden Medical Center

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Quality & Sustainability Award: Quality Improvement Academy Collaborative Hospitals

Awarded to Q1 Academy-participating hospitals that met and maintained their target rate for their selected quality initiative.

Sutter’s Mills-Peninsula Medical Center

Currently, nearly all California birthing hospitals are active CMQCC members and are using the MDC to track maternity care performance and identify perinatal quality improvement opportunities. The Sutter Health system NTSV C-section Rate for a rolling 12 months ending May 2024 was 23.5%, below the California target rate of 23.6% as defined by the World Health Organization’s Health People 2030 guidance.

In total, CMQCC recognized 116 hospitals for their accomplishments in 2023. To see a full list of this year’s award winners and detailed descriptions of each award, please visit the CMQCC Awards page.

Nationally Recognized for Excellence Sutter Network Hospitals Including Sutter Delta Medical Center Ranked Among the Best by U.S. News & World Report

Hospitals, physicians and care teams in the Sutter network have a long history of providing exceptional care to patients across Northern California. Our focus on quality care has earned multiple honors from U.S. News & World Report. Three Sutter network hospitals were named among the Best in California for 2023-2024. In total, U.S. News & World Report recognized 13 Sutter hospital campuses for their performance across services including stroke, hip fracture, heart attack, maternity and more.

To help patients decide where to receive care, U.S. News & World Report generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients. For the 2023-24 High Performing Hospital Awards, USNWR rated Sutter Delta Medical Center, a general medical and surgical facility, for High Performing in six adult procedures and conditions. They include treating Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pneumonia.

See all the USNWR 2023-24 High Performing Hospital Awards for Sutter Health hospital campuses, here.

Sutter Delta Among 5 Sutter Health Hospital Campuses to Earn High Praise From American Heart Association for Cardiac Care

Five Sutter hospital campuses received awards from the American Heart Association for their outstanding performance in the treatment of patients presenting to the hospital with an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) – a specific kind of heart attack that can be caused by coronary artery disease.

Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center Davies campus – Gold Plus Receiving Center

– Gold Plus Receiving Center Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center Van Ness campus – Gold Plus Receiving Center

Sutter Delta Medical Center – Gold Plus Receiving Center

Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center Summit campus – Silver Plus Receiving Center

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento – Silver Receiving Center

Recognition as a STEMI Receiving Center is designed to showcase hospitals that provide 24/7 support for STEMI. These important facilities coordinate with a network of referring hospitals and emergency medical services to provide guideline-directed STEMI care. All five campuses were also named on the STEMI Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, which aims to ensure that patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date care when hospitalized due to heart attack.

See all 23 awards earned by Sutter Health hospital campuses from the American Heart Association, here.

2024 Sutter Honors & Awards

In addition, Sutter Health shared all 2024 honors and awards received by their 10 hospitals including:

Forbes | Named Sutter Health among America’s Best Employers for Diversity. The honor recognizes companies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Healthgrades | Recognized 10 Sutter hospital campuses as America’s Best Hospitals for 2024, based on quality measures including clinical outcomes, patient safety and patient experience. Four Sutter hospitals placed among the Top 50 in America for overall clinical quality. Additional Healthgrades honors, include:

Seven Sutter hospital campuses earned Outpatient Orthopedic achievements. The honor distinguishes these campuses as among the nation’s leading hospitals for outpatient orthopedic procedures.

Five Sutter hospitals recognized for Patient Safety Excellence and two Sutter campuses earned Outstanding Patient Experience honors.

Reputation.com | For the second consecutive year, Sutter Health was named a Healthcare System Leader in Reputation’s 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report, based on online patient sentiment. Additionally, more than 100 providers and 29 Sutter care locations achieved a reputation score of 800 or higher.

Newsweek | Named Sutter Health among America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. The magazine examined publicly available data, held interviews and conducted an anonymous survey of 220,000 employees at companies across the country.

Webby Award: Scout by Sutter Health, a digital wellness tool for teens and young adults, was named Best App and Software in Health, Wellness and Fitness at the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

Leapfrog Group | Ten Sutter hospitals received an “A” or “B” grade in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2024 Safety Grades, for providing safe, exceptional patient care.

