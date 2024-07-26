Delegation from Japan visits during biennial Antioch-Chichibu Sister City program

The Chichibu, Japan delegation members met their host families and Sister City organization leaders during a brief Welcome Ceremony in the Council Chambers at Antioch City Hall on Monday afternoon, July 22, 2024. Photo by Allen D. Payton

10 students, four adults, including one teacher in town for 10 days of cultural exchange, tours

By Allen D. Payton

On Monday, July 22, a delegation of 14 people from Japan arrived in town as part of the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization’s exchange program for a 10-day visit. They were given a warm welcome and greeted by applause from city staff and banners held by host family members at City Hall. The delegates are being treated to multiple events and tours in Antioch and San Francisco, ending with a Farewell Party and BBQ open to the public next Tuesday before flying home on Wednesday.

The Chichibu delegation arrived by tour bus at Antioch City Hall on Monday, July 22, 2024, to a warm welcome of applause by city staff and banners from host family members. Photos by Jon Davis

The delegates are staying with host families in Antioch and according to coordinator Jessica Davis, the organization’s vice president, “This year is extra fun for a few of our hosts and delegates because five of these Chichibu delegates are getting to stay with the family of the student that they hosted last summer.”

Established in 1967 to encourage friendship and cultural awareness between America and Japan, the volunteer run home stay exchange program alternates with delegations from Antioch visiting Japan in odd numbered years and the Chichibu delegation visiting Antioch in even numbered years. The relationship resulted in the naming of Chichibu Park in Antioch and Antioch Park in Chichubu.

The organization is part of the larger, Sister Cities International, “Founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956,” as “a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit which serves as the national membership organization for individual sister cities, counties, and states across the United States. This network unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers in over 300 member communities with over 2,000 partnerships in more than 140 countries.”

The Chichibu delegates enjoyed lunch at Antioch’s Chichibu Park and a tour of Antioch High School. These and photos below by Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization

This year’s delegation includes four adults and 10 students:

Chino Suzuki, Chichibu City Hall Staff Member

Mayumi Fukushima, English teacher

Hitoshi Sahara, Chichibu-Antioch Sister City Member

Miyuki Ono, Chichibu-Antioch Sister City Member

Students

Airi Ono, daughter of Miyuki, age 10

Yui Imaizumi, age 12

Fumihiro Koike, age 13

Naruhi Kato, age 14

Ayano Wada, age 14

Hinata Masuda, age 14

Michika Teshigawara, age 14

Hiromi Ohama, age 16

Shizuku Ono, age 15, and

Miho Kaizaki, age 15

The Chichibu delegation toured the Black Diamond Mines in Antioch on Tuesday.

Itinerary

After arriving at SFO on Monday, the delegation enjoyed lunch at Sizzler in Pinole, then a brief welcome ceremony in Antioch City Hall for photos and meeting their host families.

On Tuesday they had a tour of the Black Diamond Mines in Antioch, followed by lunch at Chichibu Park. The group then toured the Antioch Water Treatment plant where they got to see the new brackish water desalination plant, then a tour of Antioch High School and the Antioch Historical Society Museum.

At the Antioch Historical Society Museum and in the Sports Legends wing on Tuesday.

They were officially recognized by the mayor and council during their meeting, and presented with the Proclamation approved that night. (See below)

Wednesday was Family Day, in which the host family and their guests were on their own. It ended with the official Welcome Dinner at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill with the city council members. The delegates were each presented with gift bags filled with City of Antioch and other themed items. Thursday was another Family Day.

The delegates and host families took photos with Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe and organization leaders, including Jessica Davis, left, Brad Helfenberger (second from left) and Antwon Webster (right). They were also given gift bags which included special-themed cookies donated by the Speakeasy Baking Co.

Today, Friday, July 26, 2024, the delegates enjoyed a tour of San Francisco with a trip down Lombard Street, visits to Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf, lunch at Goodfella’s Pizza, a visit to Ghirardelli Square, a trip across the Golden Gate Bridge to the Marin Headlands, and dinner at In-N-Out Burger.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the visitors from Chichibu will enjoy a pool party and potluck at the home of organization president, Antwon Webster followed by another Family Day on Sunday.

The delegates, host families and organization leaders visited the Golden Gate Bridge and Pier 39 on Friday, July 26, 2024.

On Monday morning, the delegation will be given a Delta Tour by boat from the pier near Smith’s Landing.

The public is invited to visit with the Chichibu delegation during the Farewell Party at the Antioch Waterpark on Tuesday. General Admission opens at 11:00 am, a BBQ dinner by local master John Davis will be served at 5:00 pm and optional Water Aerobics will be held from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm to work off dinner.

The 14 Sister City delegates from Chichibu with their host families will then meet up Wednesday morning at City Hall before departing for the SFO Airport for the flight home that afternoon.

The organization is led by Webster, Davis, Jim Davis, Treasurer, Abe Rodriguez, Public Relations, Hillary Tam, Youth Representative, and Members-at-Large Phyllis Fox and Brad Helfenberger who is also the city’s Director of Parks and Recreation and current Acting Assistant City Manager.

To see more photos of this year’s visit and for more information see the organization’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/AntiochChichibu/ or email Jessica Davis at AntiochchichibuSCO@gmail.com.

Antioch City Council Proclamation

IN HONOR OF WELCOMING THE VISITING DELEGATION FROM

ANTIOCH’S SISTER CITY OF CHICHIBU, SAITAMA, JAPAN

WHEREAS, In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower initiated a new international Sister City program for the purposes of cultural and economic exchange by establishing relationships between cities of similar size and economic base;

WHEREAS, In the 1960s, Mayor Verne Roberts traveled with the League of California Cities to six countries, including Japan, to investigate the possibility of establishing a Sister City relationship; and at the same time, Chichibu City was seeking a sister city in California;

WHEREAS, The two cities were likely candidates to be each other’s sister city as each city had manufacturing plants, were situated near a river, had a mountain in the vicinity, and were at the edge of the economic sphere of a large metropolitan area;

WHEREAS, In 1967, the City Council adopted a resolution formally accepting Chichibu as Antioch’s Sister City, with annual exchanges occurring every year beginning in 1971 with Antioch visiting Chichibu on odd numbered years and Chichibu visiting Antioch on even numbered years;

and WHEREAS, The 2024 delegation from Chichibu consists of 14 individuals including 10 youth, a teacher, a Chichibu City official, and two additional chaperones who will be visiting Antioch and the Bay Area from July 22-July 31, 2024.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAMAR A. HERNADEZ-THORPE, Mayor of the City of Antioch, do hereby welcome the 2024 delegation visiting from Chichibu, Japan. Antioch places great value on the friendship with our Sister City that we’ve enjoyed for the past 57 years and look forward to continuing this fellowship for many years to come.

JULY 23, 2024

____________________________

LAMAR A. HERNANDEZ-THORPE, Mayor



