First West Nile Virus death since 2006 reported in Contra Costa County

Source: CCCounty

Victim was adult man in East County

One dead bird, five sentinel chickens test positive for virus, all in Oakley

By Contra Costa Health

A Contra Costa resident died this month from West Nile virus infection, underscoring the need for everyone in the county to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness.

The death of an adult man who lived in East County was reported to the county on July 16. It was the first West Nile virus-related death reported in Contra Costa since 2006.

“This is a tragedy, and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones for their loss.” said Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, deputy county health officer. “This death also reinforces how important it is to reduce risk of West Nile virus infection by reducing our exposure to mosquitos.”

Contra Costa Health’s (CCH) Communicable Disease Program is investigating the case and has not determined where the person became infected. To preserve medical privacy, CCH will not release further details about the case.

The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Contra District (District) has detected other recent evidence of the virus’s presence in East County. One dead bird and five sentinel chickens have tested positive for the virus in Contra Costa County, all located in Oakley. According to the Delaware Journal of Public Health, “Chickens serve as valuable sentinel animals since they are not effective amplifying hosts, and they develop a short and relatively low viremia compared to other bird species when infected by WNV.”

Certain birds can become infected with West Nile virus, and when a mosquito feeds on an infected bird, the mosquito can become infected. An infected mosquito can spread the virus to a human or other animal through a single bite. The infection can be dangerous to humans, with symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, or rash.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Contra Costa County resident to West Nile virus,” said Paula Macedo, Ph.D., district general manager. “This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of protecting ourselves from mosquito bites and supporting community efforts to control mosquito populations.”

West Nile virus activity is typically higher during the summer months. To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, the District recommends using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients:

DEET

Picaridin

The repellent version of Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

IR3535

Always follow the instructions on the label when using insect repellent. Wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors where mosquitoes are present, often at dawn and dusk, can reduce exposed skin and reduce the risk of mosquito bites. And dumping out any amount of standing water in front and backyards and scrubbing the inside of each container to remove mosquito eggs can also help lower the risk of mosquitoes.

The District provides public health services to Contra Costa County residents including a mosquito service of inspection and control upon request. Request a District service by phone at 925-685-9301 or online at www.contracostamosquito.com. Click on “I Want to” at the top of the webpage, then select “Request Services” from the drop-down menu.

Contra Costa County residents can help the District identify areas of potential WNV risk by reporting dead birds to the California Dead Bird Call Center by phone at 1-877-968-2473 or online at westnile.ca.gov. Dead birds are often the first sign of West Nile virus in a particular area. By reporting dead birds, residents provide the District with critical information that allows District employees to set mosquito traps near the site of the dead bird to look for infected mosquitoes. If those mosquitos are found, the District will take timely action to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for neighboring residents.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CC Mosquito & Vector Control District mosquito

